Chai & Beauty: 7 Tea-Based-Tips For Shining Skin And Hair On National Chai Day

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 21, 2023
In India, National Chai Day is celebrated on September 21 every year to acknowledge the importance of tea in our lives. Chai, the favourite beverage of almost all Indians is not only good for health but also, has beauty benefits
As A Face Toner: Dip a green tea bag in a cup of hot water. Let it cool. Use a cotton ball to apply it to your face as a toner. Antioxidant-rich green tea can help fight acne. It also tightens pores and leaves your skin feeling refreshed
Hair Conditioning: Brewing a cup of chamomile or rosemary herbal tea can add shine and promote hair growth. Let it cool and use it as a final rinse after shampooing your hair. It will condition your hair and add a natural shine to your hair
As A Foot Soak: Add brewed peppermint tea with tea tree oil to warm water. Soak your feet. It will relax you and the antibacterial properties of tea tree oil will also help combat fungal infections
Bath Soak: Add a few used tea bags to your bathwater. Tea helps relax your muscles and soothe your skin
Treat Dark Circles: Soak two tea bags (black or green tea) in hot water, squeeze out the excess liquid, and let them cool. Place one tea bag over each closed eyelid for 10-15 minutes. The caffeine and antioxidants in the tea can help reduce puffiness and soothe tired eyes
Facial Steam: Boil water in a vessel, then, add a few tea bags or loose tea leaves. Steam your face for 5-10 minutes to open up your pores and allow the tea's antioxidants to seep into your skin to derive maximum benefits from tea
Natural Lip Scrub: Mix loose tea leaves (black or green tea) with honey and gently massage this mixture onto your lips to exfoliate and remove dead skin cells. Rinse off for softer, smoother lips
As tea may or may not suit every skin type; it is always better to perform a patch test before trying these DIY beauty hacks especially if you have sensitive skin or are allergic to certain products
