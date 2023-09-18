6 DIY Hibiscus Beauty Hacks For Radiant Skin & Healthy Hair

Did you know, that Hibiscus is Ganpati Bappa's favourite flower? And, it is our favourite too, as it has multiple beauty and health benefits. DIY Hibiscus Scrub: Hibiscus is rich in antioxidants that help prevent skin ageing and act as a good exfoliant. Mix hibiscus flower powder with multani mitti and rose water to create a thick paste. Scrub it all over the face and then, wash it off