6 DIY Hibiscus Beauty Hacks For Radiant Skin & Healthy Hair

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 18, 2023
Did you know, that Hibiscus is Ganpati Bappa's favourite flower? And, it is our favourite too, as it has multiple beauty and health benefits. DIY Hibiscus Scrub: Hibiscus is rich in antioxidants that help prevent skin ageing and act as a good exfoliant. Mix hibiscus flower powder with multani mitti and rose water to create a thick paste. Scrub it all over the face and then, wash it off
Body scrub: Crush hibiscus, and mix sugar & honey to create a hydrating scrub to get rid of the dead skin from your body
Face pack for dry skin: Crush 4-5 hibiscus flowers, add 3-4 spoons of aloe vera gel to it and mix well. Apply it and rinse it off after half an hour. Do it twice or thrice a week for best results
Tightening mask to fight fine lines: Hibiscus is termed as ‘natural botox’ due to its ability to tighten the skin and reduce fine lines. Grind 5-6 hibiscus flowers then, add 3-4 spoons of tomato paste and mix well. Apply it and rinse it off after half an hour. Do it twice or thrice a week. It is suitable for all skin types
Curing acne: Blend 3-4 hibiscus flowers into a powder, add a spoon of lemon juice to it and mix well. Apply it on acne and wash it off after half an hour. You can do this twice or thrice a week to control acne
Elixir to get healthy hair: Mix hibiscus powder with Jojoba oil and massage into the hair to strengthen your tresses and for intense nourishment
Thanks For Reading!