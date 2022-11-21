Espresso Day 2022: Quick espresso recipes that will give you a feel of a coffee artist

Representative image | Unsplash

The one thing that we all require to begin the day is a shot, a concentrated coffee beverage created by passing hot water through finely ground coffee beans under high pressure. You guessed it—it's 'espresso,' which has unintentionally entered everyone's lives and has become a part of our day-to-day routine.

On November 23, the world will celebrate 'espresso day,' but when we think of making an espresso, we think of the places that have amazing espresso types. But why go out when you can make your own espresso, which takes very little time and tastes fantastic?

Rahul Aggarwal, who is the founder and CEO of Coffeez, has brought three espresso recipes that will give you the feel of a coffee artist.

Tiramisu in a Glass:

Ingredients:

80-100ml Espresso

Half cup mascarpone cheese

One-fourth cup icing sugar

8-10 Ladyfinger biscuits (Ladyfinger biscuits are a classic Italian biscuit)

Half cup whipped cream

Cocoa powder.

Method:

Start by mixing together the mascarpone cheese and icing sugar in a bowl. Then add the whipped cream and fold all the ingredients together.

Then, put the espresso in another bowl, pour the mixture into it, and dip the lady fingers in it until they are completely submerged.

Just before assembling the dessert, use this procedure.

Assemble the tiramisu by placing a layer of ladyfingers dipped in espresso at the bottom of the glass, followed by a layer of mascarpone cream added with a piping bag.

Repeat the procedure a second time, then sprinkle cocoa powder on top to complete.

Cookie Butter Latte:

Ingredients:

40-50ml Espresso

Three tablespoon cookie butter

Ice

100-120ml cold frothed milk

Whipped cream

Cookie crumbs

Method:

Place ice cubes in a cup after adding the cookie butter to begin the procedure.

Add the cold, frothed milk and thoroughly combine it in the following step.

Then, to create the layers, slowly pour the cooled espresso into the mixture with the aid of a spoon.

Add a cookie and some crumbs as a garnish, then top with whipped cream or milk foam.

Strawberry Vanilla Latte:

Ingredients:

40ml Espresso

Five to six fresh strawberries

One tablespoon of vanilla syrup

Ice

100-120ml cold frothed milk

Method:

Pour the strawberry puree into a glass first, then add the vanilla syrup and stir everything together thoroughly.

Then stir in the ice and milk that have been chilled and frothed.

Using the back of a spoon, slowly pour the cold espresso into the beverage for the following layer. Add a strawberry and some milk froth to the top of the drink as a garnish.