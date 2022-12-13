5 artisanal Indian coffee roasts you must try before 2022 comes to an end

Coffee, a beverage which most of us would not deny sipping at any time of the day. In fact, there are two types of coffee-loving people: those who simply need caffeine to wake up and the others who measure, grind, filter, and agitate to get the perfect brew and sit to enjoy their cuppa. Whichever section you fall in, there's always a scope to try something new and upgrade your morning routines. Here are five artisanal Indian coffee brands which offer the most authentic taste of hand roasted coffee.

Koinonia Coffee Roasters:

This Mumbai-based coffee brand Koinonia draws in multitude of people for their cold brews and specialty coffee. All coffees are hand-roasted and sourced from several estates in Southern India. One of the popular variants is the Marvahulla. They also offer a cask aged coffee, where the beans are aged in whiskey barrels and then roasted.

Available online. Price: INR 300

Black Baza Coffee:

Black Baza Coffee Co, which started as an endeavour to create a local, participatory, and meaningful movement for coffee is 100 percent traceable back to the farm. Their coffee is shade grown, and follows the philosophy of giving back to the society and environment. The brand offers Arabica and Robusta beans, and blends of both with different flavours. Dark chocolate notes, South Indian filter kaapi, fruity flavours, and many regular flavours are accompanied by regular limited editions.

Available online. Price: INR 430

The Flying Squirrel:

Started by Tej Thammaiah, this Bengaluru-based brand offers about 11 different brews with several seasonal coffees. Some of the favourite coffees include the Parama with notes of chocolate and the Sunkissed brew.

Available online. Price: INR 360

Coffeeza:

Coffeeza, has added very unique blends to their aluminium coffee capsule range this December. These new limited edition include Gingerbread and Peppermint Mocha Flavoured coffee capsules inspired from classic Christmas treats. Their newly launched fruity and flavoured single-origin coffee is grown in Nicaragua which is medium dark roasted and has a bright aroma.

Available online. Price: INR 440

Rage Coffee:

This Virat Kohli backed barand, Rage Coffee has various flavours like Irish Hazelnut, Creme Caramel , Butterscotch Delight, and Dark Chocolate. The coffee comes with a thoughtfully curated box which include coffee jars and your choice of flavour. One of their gift box comes with a coffee mug signed by Virat Kohli.

Available online. Price: INR 599

