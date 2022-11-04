SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2022: Here's how to Apply

Staff Selection Commission- Constables (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination 2022 | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

Staff Selection Commission

Vacancy Details For SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2022:

Staff Selection Commission conducts GD Constable Examination every year & lakhs of candidates participate for the aforesaid examination. So, for the year 2022 – 2023 also, SSC has released the SSC GD Constable Notification 2022. Online applications for SSC Constable GD recruitment exam has started from 27 October 2022 and the last date to apply will be 30 November 2022. Also, the examination of this recruitment is likely to be held in January 2023, for which the date has been announced with the notification.

IMPORTANT DATES:

• Starting Date – 27 October 2022

• Last Date – 30 November 2022 (11:00 PM)

• Online Fee Payment Last Date – 01 December 2022

• Offline Fee Payment Last Date – 01 December 2022

• Exam Date – January 2023

APPLICATION FEE:

• General, OBC – Rs.100/-

• SC,ST, Ex Serviceman – No Fee

• Female All Category – No Fee

The application fee can be paid through following mode by using

Credit Card (VISA, MasterCard or Maestro)

Debit Card(VISA, MasterCard or Maestro)

SBI Net Banking

Challan at any branch of State Bank of India

JOB LOCATION:

Any Location in India

AGE LIMIT:

Age as on (01/January/2023)

Minimum – 18 years

Maximum – 23 years

NUMBER OF POST- 24,369 POSTS

Post Name – Constables (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination 2022

No. Of Post – 24,369 Posts

Forces Wise Vacancy Details –

BSF – 10,497 Posts

CISF – 100 Posts

CRPF – 8.911 Posts

SSB – 1,284 Posts

ITBP – 1,613 Posts

AR – 1,697 Posts

SSF – 103 Posts

NCB – 164 Posts

Category Wise Vacancy Details –

Male – 21,579 Posts

Female – 2,626 Posts

Pay Scale – Rs.21,700 – Rs.69,100/- per month

MODE OF SELECTION:

i) Computer Based Test (Medium of Test will be both in English & Hindi)

ii) PST & PET

iii) Medical Test

Educational Qualification for SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2022:

Candidates should have passed 10th class or equivalent from a recognized Board.

The candidates who wish to apply for the SSC GD Constable Exam 2022 can proceed forward for filling up the online application form now.

Physical Standards –

Height :

Male (General/OBC/SC) – 170 cms

Male (ST) – 162.5 cms

Female (General/OBC/SC) – 157 cms

Female (ST) – 150 cms

Chest :

Male (General/OBC/SC) – 80 – 85 cms

Male (ST) – 76 – 80 cms

Female- NA

Running :

Male – 05 km in 24 minutes

Female – 1.6 km in 8 Minutes 30 seconds

Instructions to Apply for SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2022:

Interested candidates can apply online for the prescribed posts. In order to apply, candidates can check the official website- ssc.nic.in

For more details on SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2022, candidates can check the official notification- ssc.nic.in