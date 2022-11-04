SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2022: Here's how to Apply

Staff Selection Commission
Vacancy Details For SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2022:
Staff Selection Commission conducts GD Constable Examination every year & lakhs of candidates participate for the aforesaid examination. So, for the year 2022 – 2023 also, SSC has released the SSC GD Constable Notification 2022. Online applications for SSC Constable GD recruitment exam has started from 27 October 2022 and the last date to apply will be 30 November 2022. Also, the examination of this recruitment is likely to be held in January 2023, for which the date has been announced with the notification.
IMPORTANT DATES:
• Starting Date – 27 October 2022
• Last Date – 30 November 2022 (11:00 PM)
• Online Fee Payment Last Date – 01 December 2022
• Offline Fee Payment Last Date – 01 December 2022
• Exam Date – January 2023
APPLICATION FEE:
• General, OBC – Rs.100/-
• SC,ST, Ex Serviceman – No Fee
• Female All Category – No Fee
The application fee can be paid through following mode by using
Credit Card (VISA, MasterCard or Maestro)
Debit Card(VISA, MasterCard or Maestro)
SBI Net Banking
Challan at any branch of State Bank of India
JOB LOCATION:
Any Location in India
AGE LIMIT:
Age as on (01/January/2023)
Minimum – 18 years
Maximum – 23 years
NUMBER OF POST- 24,369 POSTS
Post Name – Constables (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination 2022
No. Of Post – 24,369 Posts
Forces Wise Vacancy Details –
BSF – 10,497 Posts
CISF – 100 Posts
CRPF – 8.911 Posts
SSB – 1,284 Posts
ITBP – 1,613 Posts
AR – 1,697 Posts
SSF – 103 Posts
NCB – 164 Posts
Category Wise Vacancy Details –
Male – 21,579 Posts
Female – 2,626 Posts
Pay Scale – Rs.21,700 – Rs.69,100/- per month
MODE OF SELECTION:
i) Computer Based Test (Medium of Test will be both in English & Hindi)
ii) PST & PET
iii) Medical Test
Educational Qualification for SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2022:
Candidates should have passed 10th class or equivalent from a recognized Board.
The candidates who wish to apply for the SSC GD Constable Exam 2022 can proceed forward for filling up the online application form now.
Physical Standards –
Height :
Male (General/OBC/SC) – 170 cms
Male (ST) – 162.5 cms
Female (General/OBC/SC) – 157 cms
Female (ST) – 150 cms
Chest :
Male (General/OBC/SC) – 80 – 85 cms
Male (ST) – 76 – 80 cms
Female- NA
Running :
Male – 05 km in 24 minutes
Female – 1.6 km in 8 Minutes 30 seconds
Instructions to Apply for SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2022:
Interested candidates can apply online for the prescribed posts. In order to apply, candidates can check the official website- ssc.nic.in
For more details on SSC GD Constable Recruitment 2022, candidates can check the official notification- ssc.nic.in