RRB NTPC Typing Test Result 2022: Check Here

Railway Recruitment Board

Railway RRB NTPC Result 2022:

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has declared the Railway Non-Popular Category (NTPC) CBT-1 Exam Result 2022 on 14 January 2022. Candidates who have participated in NTPC CBT-1 Examination have to keep updated with the official portal for the Railway RRB NTPC Result 2022.

IMPORTANT DATES:

Result Date – 14 January 2022

CBT II Exam Date – 14 February 2022

VACANCY DETAILS:

Exam Name – Railway RRB NTPC Posts Recruitment, 2019

Total No of vacancy – 35,227 Posts

STATUS OF RESULT:

Available

MODE OF EXAMINATION:

Typing Test Examination

Railway RRB NTPC Result 2022:

Big updates are coming regarding RRB NTPC CBT 1 Exam, one of which has started the process. As Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has declared the result of RRB NTPC Recruitment Test (CBT-1). RRB NTPC Result has been uploaded on the website of respective RRB’s. As RRB NTPC 2021-22 exam was conducted from December 28, 2020 to July 31, 2021 in 7 phases. Around 1 Crore candidates appeared in this exam and are eagerly waiting for the exam result. Those who will qualify in RRB NTPC CBT 1 result will be able to appear in CBT 2 exam, the dates of which have been announced.

Railway RRB NTPC Result 2022:

The Railway RRB NTPC CBT 1 Result 2022 has released now. Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the result for the first stage (CBT-1) of RRB NTPC recruitment exam. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their results by visiting their regional RRB websites. NTPC CBT-1 exam was conducted from 28 December 2020 to 31 July 2021.However, the result has not been uploaded on all the RRB websites yet. Right now the result has been uploaded on the website of RRB Muzaffarpur. Candidates who had given the examination from this region can check the result of the examination conducted for recruitment to the posts like Ticket Clerk, Goods Guard, Station Master.

Railway RRB NTPC Result & Cutoff 2022:

The Railway RRB NTPC Result 2022 has released in pdf mode. Candidates have to have to download pdf for respective RRB Zone in order to check the RRB NTPC Result 2022. Candidates selected through the Stage I exam will be called for the second stage Computer Based Test (CBT-2) . Candidates will be shortlisted for the second stage CBT on the basis of normalized marks (cutoff marks) obtained by them in first stage of CBT Examination. Railway RRB NTPC Cutoff 2022 has also been released combinedly with the Railway RRB NTPC Result 2022.

Railway RRB NTPC Result 2022 are available now. So, keep visiting regularly on this page & stay updated regarding the Railway RRB NTPC Result 2022.

Instruction for Downloading the Railway RRB NTPC Result 2022:

1. Go to the Important Links section as given below

2. Click on the Download Result Link

3. After that, the official pdf will be opened

4. Candidates have to download the Pdf file

5. Then the candidates have to download cutoff also like as the process of result.

6. After successful login, candidates will be able to view the result of the CBT I online exam.

7. Candidates can check the result of the CBT I online exam also from the official website of respective RRB.