Railway 1.5 Lakh Vacancy 2022: Check details Here

Railway Recruitment Board, Indian Railways

About the 1.5 Lakh vacancy details of Railway 2022:

Railway Recruitment Board, Indian Railways are going to release the notification for the recruitment of 1,52,000 Posts very soon. The Railways has started the exercise to fill the vacant posts in the Railways. It is believed that within the next five months, 3 lakh posts will be filled by the Railways. Out of these vacant posts, there will be new recruitment on 1.52 posts. According to reports, in the past, the Railways had sought information about vacant posts from all the zones of the country . All the zones have been directed to do the process of promotion and recruitment in mission mode and complete it in the next five months. All the processes for recruitment including physical examination, document verification and medical examination are to be completed within this period.

3.5 lakh recruitments in Indian Railways between 2014-22 with more than 43000 avg annually.

Approx. 1.5 lakh additional new recruitments are in the process at a steadfast pace. — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) June 14, 2022

IMPORTANT DATES:

Dates will be available soon

APPLICATION FEE (Tentative):

• General / OBC / EWS – Rs.500/-

• SC / ST / Female / Ex Servicemen-Rs.250/-

Payment will be made through Net Banking/Debit Card/Credit Card/SBI Challan/Computerized Post Office Challan

JOB LOCATION:

Anywhere in India

AGE LIMIT (Tentative):

Minimum – 18 Years

Maximum – 30 Years

(It varies according to posts)

Age Relaxation (Upper Age Limit) – As Per Rules

Number of post- 1,52,000 Posts (Tentative)

Details of the 1.5 Lakh Railway Vacancy 2022:

Online registration process for the Railway 1.5 Lakh Vacancy 2022 may start from the end of December 2022. There is total 1,521713 vacancies would be issued in the Railway 1.5 Lakh Recruitment 2022 for TTE, ALP, Technician, Station Master, Group D, NTPC & Various Other Posts. Candidates must check the brief details for Railway 1.5 Lakh Vacancy 2022 which has given below.

Post Name – TTE, ALP, Technician, Station Master, Group D, NTPC & Various Other Posts

Posts Wise Vacancy Details – 7784 posts of TTE are Vacant :

There are 7784 vacancies of TTE posts in Railways. This information was given by the Railway Minister in the Lok Sabha. Information was sought about the vacancies of TTE in 16 zonal. In this, maximum 1106 posts are vacant in Northern Railway. There are 982 vacancies in North Central, 788 in Eastern Railway, 746 in South Central Railway.

Pay Scale – As per Indian Railway Rules

Educational Qualification for Railway 1.5 Lakh Vacancy 2022:

Candidates who have passed their Class 10th / 12th level of Examination OR have Bachelor Degree in any stream will be eligible for this post.

How to Apply For Railway 1.5 Lakh Vacancy 2022:

Candidates can apply through the official site of the Indian Railways before Last Date-

Requisites of Online Application(Scanned):

SSC(Class 10th) / Equivalent Mark Sheet

Age Proof

Consolidated Mark Sheet for All Semesters of the relevant trade

NCVT/SCVT issued Certificate

Caste Certificate(where applicable)

PwD Certificate(Where applicable)

Discharge Certificate/Serving Certificate( For Ex-Serviceman)