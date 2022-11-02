ITBP Recruitment 2022: Here's how to Apply

Indo Tibetan Border Police Force-Constable & Head Constable (Telecommunication) Posts | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

Indo Tibetan Border Police Force

About the vacancy details for ITBP Constable & Head Constable Recruitment 2022:

Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Force has released the official notification for the recruitment of Constable & Head Constable (Telecommunication) on the official website of the ITBP. Online registration process for ITBP Constable & Head Constable (Telecommunication) Recruitment 2022 has started from November 01st 2022. Total, 293 vacancies has been issued in the ITBP Recruitment 2022 for Constable & Head Constable (Telecommunication) Posts. Candidates must check the complete details for ITBP Constable & Head Constable (Telecommunication) Online Form 2022 which has given below.

IMPORTANT DATES:

• Starting Date – 01 November 2022

• Last Date – 30 November 2022

• Fee Payment Last Date – 30 November 2022

• Admit Card – Available Soon

• Exam Date – Available Soon

APPLICATION FEE (Tentative):

• General / OBC / EWS – Rs. 100/-

• SC / ST – Exempted

• All Category Female – Exempted

• Payment will be made through Debit Card/Credit Card/Net banking/E Challan

LOCATION:

Anywhere in India or Abroad

AGE LIMIT:

(As on 30/November/2022)

Minimum – 18 Years

Maximum – 23 Years (For Constable)

Maximum – 25 Years (For Head Constable)

Age Relaxation (Upper Age Limit) – As Per Rules

Number of post- 293 Posts

Post Name – Constable & Head Constable (Telecommunication) Posts

Category Wise Vacancy Details –

Head Constable (Telecommunication) : 126 Posts

General – 40 Posts

EWS – 12 Posts

OBC – 52 Posts

SC – 17 Posts

ST – 05 Posts

Constable (Telecommunication) : 167 Posts

General – 68 Posts

EWS – 16 Posts

OBC – 45 Posts

SC – 25 Posts

ST – 13 Posts

Pay Scale – As per rules

MODE OF SELECTION:

Online / Written Examination

PET, PST & Skill Test

Educational Qualification for ITBP Constable & Head Constable Recruitment 2022:

Constable (Telecommunication) – Candidates who have passed their Class 10th / Matriculation Examination from any recognized Board in India will be eligible for this post.

Head Constable (Telecommunication) – Candidates who have passed their Class 12th / Intermediate Examination with PCM subject & have 45% Aggregate Marks from any recognized Board in India OR passed Class 10th with ITI Certificate in Electronics / Electrical / Computer OR passed Class 10th with Diploma in Electronics / Communication / Instrumentation / Computer Science / IT / Electrical will be eligible for this post.

Instructions to Apply for ITBP Constable & Head Constable Recruitment 2022:

Candidates can apply through the official site of the ITBP before the 30 November 2022- itbpolice.nic.in

Requisites of Online Application:

Scanned Colour Passport Size Photograph in JPEG Format (20KB to 50KB)

Scanned Signature in JPEG Format (20KB to 50KB)

Candidates are suggested to read the official notification before applying for the particular post recruitment itbpolice.nic.in