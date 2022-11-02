ITBP Recruitment 2022: Here's how to Apply

Indo Tibetan Border Police Force
About the vacancy details for ITBP Constable & Head Constable Recruitment 2022:
Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Force has released the official notification for the recruitment of Constable & Head Constable (Telecommunication) on the official website of the ITBP. Online registration process for ITBP Constable & Head Constable (Telecommunication) Recruitment 2022 has started from November 01st 2022. Total, 293 vacancies has been issued in the ITBP Recruitment 2022 for Constable & Head Constable (Telecommunication) Posts. Candidates must check the complete details for ITBP Constable & Head Constable (Telecommunication) Online Form 2022 which has given below.
IMPORTANT DATES:
• Starting Date – 01 November 2022
• Last Date – 30 November 2022
• Fee Payment Last Date – 30 November 2022
• Admit Card – Available Soon
• Exam Date – Available Soon
APPLICATION FEE (Tentative):
• General / OBC / EWS – Rs. 100/-
• SC / ST – Exempted
• All Category Female – Exempted
• Payment will be made through Debit Card/Credit Card/Net banking/E Challan
LOCATION:
Anywhere in India or Abroad
AGE LIMIT:
(As on 30/November/2022)
Minimum – 18 Years
Maximum – 23 Years (For Constable)
Maximum – 25 Years (For Head Constable)
Age Relaxation (Upper Age Limit) – As Per Rules
Number of post- 293 Posts
Post Name – Constable & Head Constable (Telecommunication) Posts
Category Wise Vacancy Details –
Head Constable (Telecommunication) : 126 Posts
General – 40 Posts
EWS – 12 Posts
OBC – 52 Posts
SC – 17 Posts
ST – 05 Posts
Constable (Telecommunication) : 167 Posts
General – 68 Posts
EWS – 16 Posts
OBC – 45 Posts
SC – 25 Posts
ST – 13 Posts
Pay Scale – As per rules
MODE OF SELECTION:
Online / Written Examination
PET, PST & Skill Test
Educational Qualification for ITBP Constable & Head Constable Recruitment 2022:
Constable (Telecommunication) – Candidates who have passed their Class 10th / Matriculation Examination from any recognized Board in India will be eligible for this post.
Head Constable (Telecommunication) – Candidates who have passed their Class 12th / Intermediate Examination with PCM subject & have 45% Aggregate Marks from any recognized Board in India OR passed Class 10th with ITI Certificate in Electronics / Electrical / Computer OR passed Class 10th with Diploma in Electronics / Communication / Instrumentation / Computer Science / IT / Electrical will be eligible for this post.
Instructions to Apply for ITBP Constable & Head Constable Recruitment 2022:
Candidates can apply through the official site of the ITBP before the 30 November 2022- itbpolice.nic.in
Requisites of Online Application:
Scanned Colour Passport Size Photograph in JPEG Format (20KB to 50KB)
Scanned Signature in JPEG Format (20KB to 50KB)
Candidates are suggested to read the official notification before applying for the particular post recruitment itbpolice.nic.in