e-Paper Get App
HomeJobsNHB Assistant Manager & Various Post Recruitment 2022: Here's how to Apply

NHB Assistant Manager & Various Post Recruitment 2022: Here's how to Apply

There is a total of 27 vacancies in the NHB Recruitment 2022 for various different posts under various scales. Candidates can check the complete details for NHB Assistant Manager & Various Post Recruitment 2022 which has been given below

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 02, 2022, 02:36 PM IST
article-image
NHB invites application for Assistant Manager Scale I, Chief Economist, Protocol Officer, Dy. General Manager, Officers for Supervision & Regional Manager | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative)
Follow us on

National Housing Bank

Vacancy Details for NHB Assistant Manager and Various Post Recruitment 2022:

National Housing Bank has invited online applications for the recruitment of Various Posts such as Assistant Manager Scale I, Chief Economist, Protocol Officer, Dy. General Manager, Officers for Supervision & Regional Manager on the official website of the National Housing Bank. Online registration process for NHB Assistant Manager & Various Post Recruitment 2022 has started from 29-October-2022. There is a total of 27 vacancies in the NHB Recruitment 2022 for various different posts under various scales. Candidates can check the complete details for NHB Assistant Manager & Various Post Recruitment 2022 which has been given below.

Read Also
Allahabad High Court Recruitment 2022: Last Date November 13, Apply Here
article-image

IMPORTANT DATES:

• Application Starting Date – 29 October 2022

• Application Last Date – 18 November 2022

• Application Fee Payment Last Date – 18 November 2022

• Admit Card – Available Soon

• Exam Date – Available Soon

APPLICATION FEE:

• General / OBC / EWS – Rs.850/-

• SC / ST – Rs.175/-

Candidates have to pay their application fee through Debit Card/Credit Card/Net banking/E Challan/SBI Collect.

EXAM LOCATION:

Anywhere in India

Read Also
Tata Group plans to hire up to 45,000 women workers at the iPhone Hosur factory
article-image

AGE LIMIT:

(As on 01/October/2022)

Minimum – 21 – 60 Years

Maximum – 30 – 63 Years

It varies according to post

Age Relaxation (upper Age Limit) – As Per Rule

Number of post – 27 post

Post Name – Assistant Manager Scale I, Chief Economist, Protocol Officer, Dy. General Manager, Officers for Supervision & Regional Manager

Posts Wise Vacancy Distribution:

Assistant Manager Scale I (Generalist / Hindi) – 16 Posts

Chief Economist – 01 Posts

Protocol Officer – 02 Posts

Dy. General Manager (Scale – VI) – 01 Posts

Officers for Supervision (Backlog) – 06 Posts

Regional Manager (Scale IV) Company Secretary – 01 Posts

Pay Scale – As Per Rules

MODE OF SELECTION:

Online Examination & Interview

Read Also
MP PEB Sub Engineer Admit Card 2022: Here's how to Download
article-image

Educational Qualification for NHB Assistant Manager & Various Post Recruitment 2022:

Assistant Manager Scale I (Generalist / Hindi)

Generalist: Candidates who have Bachelor Degree in Any Stream with Minimum 60% Marks OR Master Degree in Any Subject with 55% Marks (5% Relaxation for SC/ST/PH Candidates) will be eligible for this post.

Hindi: Candidates who have Bachelor Degree in Hindi with 60% Marks or Master Degree in Hindi with 55% Marks (5% Relaxation for SC/ST/PH Candidates) will be eligible for this post.

Chief Economist – Candidates who have maximum age of 62 years will be eligible for this post.

Protocol Officer – Candidates who have Bachelor Degree in Any Stream with 25 Years of Experience will be eligible for this post.

Dy. General Manager (Scale – VI) – Candidates who have passed CA with 12 Year Experience will be eligible for this posts.

Officers for Supervision (Backlog) – Candidates who have Bachelor Degree with 10 Year of Experiences will be eligible for this posts.

Regional Manager (Scale IV) Company Secretary – Candidates who have Bachelor Degree with Member of ICSI and 5 Year of Experiences will be eligible for this post.

Read Also
RRB Group D Results, Cut-off 2022: Here's how to Download
article-image

How to Apply for NHB Assistant Manager and Various Post Recruitment 2022:

Candidates who meet the desired eligibility criteria can apply for this recruitment through the official website of the National Housing Bank before 18 November 2022- nhb.org.in/en

Read Also
SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2022: Here's how to Download
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

NHB Assistant Manager & Various Post Recruitment 2022: Here's how to Apply

NHB Assistant Manager & Various Post Recruitment 2022: Here's how to Apply