NHB Assistant Manager & Various Post Recruitment 2022: Here's how to Apply

National Housing Bank
Vacancy Details for NHB Assistant Manager and Various Post Recruitment 2022:
National Housing Bank has invited online applications for the recruitment of Various Posts such as Assistant Manager Scale I, Chief Economist, Protocol Officer, Dy. General Manager, Officers for Supervision & Regional Manager on the official website of the National Housing Bank. Online registration process for NHB Assistant Manager & Various Post Recruitment 2022 has started from 29-October-2022. There is a total of 27 vacancies in the NHB Recruitment 2022 for various different posts under various scales. Candidates can check the complete details for NHB Assistant Manager & Various Post Recruitment 2022 which has been given below.
IMPORTANT DATES:
• Application Starting Date – 29 October 2022
• Application Last Date – 18 November 2022
• Application Fee Payment Last Date – 18 November 2022
• Admit Card – Available Soon
• Exam Date – Available Soon
APPLICATION FEE:
• General / OBC / EWS – Rs.850/-
• SC / ST – Rs.175/-
Candidates have to pay their application fee through Debit Card/Credit Card/Net banking/E Challan/SBI Collect.
EXAM LOCATION:
Anywhere in India
AGE LIMIT:
(As on 01/October/2022)
Minimum – 21 – 60 Years
Maximum – 30 – 63 Years
It varies according to post
Age Relaxation (upper Age Limit) – As Per Rule
Number of post – 27 post
Post Name – Assistant Manager Scale I, Chief Economist, Protocol Officer, Dy. General Manager, Officers for Supervision & Regional Manager
Posts Wise Vacancy Distribution:
Assistant Manager Scale I (Generalist / Hindi) – 16 Posts
Chief Economist – 01 Posts
Protocol Officer – 02 Posts
Dy. General Manager (Scale – VI) – 01 Posts
Officers for Supervision (Backlog) – 06 Posts
Regional Manager (Scale IV) Company Secretary – 01 Posts
Pay Scale – As Per Rules
MODE OF SELECTION:
Online Examination & Interview
Educational Qualification for NHB Assistant Manager & Various Post Recruitment 2022:
Assistant Manager Scale I (Generalist / Hindi) –
Generalist: Candidates who have Bachelor Degree in Any Stream with Minimum 60% Marks OR Master Degree in Any Subject with 55% Marks (5% Relaxation for SC/ST/PH Candidates) will be eligible for this post.
Hindi: Candidates who have Bachelor Degree in Hindi with 60% Marks or Master Degree in Hindi with 55% Marks (5% Relaxation for SC/ST/PH Candidates) will be eligible for this post.
Chief Economist – Candidates who have maximum age of 62 years will be eligible for this post.
Protocol Officer – Candidates who have Bachelor Degree in Any Stream with 25 Years of Experience will be eligible for this post.
Dy. General Manager (Scale – VI) – Candidates who have passed CA with 12 Year Experience will be eligible for this posts.
Officers for Supervision (Backlog) – Candidates who have Bachelor Degree with 10 Year of Experiences will be eligible for this posts.
Regional Manager (Scale IV) Company Secretary – Candidates who have Bachelor Degree with Member of ICSI and 5 Year of Experiences will be eligible for this post.
How to Apply for NHB Assistant Manager and Various Post Recruitment 2022:
Candidates who meet the desired eligibility criteria can apply for this recruitment through the official website of the National Housing Bank before 18 November 2022- nhb.org.in/en
