NHB Assistant Manager & Various Post Recruitment 2022: Here's how to Apply

NHB invites application for Assistant Manager Scale I, Chief Economist, Protocol Officer, Dy. General Manager, Officers for Supervision & Regional Manager

National Housing Bank

Vacancy Details for NHB Assistant Manager and Various Post Recruitment 2022:

National Housing Bank has invited online applications for the recruitment of Various Posts such as Assistant Manager Scale I, Chief Economist, Protocol Officer, Dy. General Manager, Officers for Supervision & Regional Manager on the official website of the National Housing Bank. Online registration process for NHB Assistant Manager & Various Post Recruitment 2022 has started from 29-October-2022. There is a total of 27 vacancies in the NHB Recruitment 2022 for various different posts under various scales. Candidates can check the complete details for NHB Assistant Manager & Various Post Recruitment 2022 which has been given below.

IMPORTANT DATES:

• Application Starting Date – 29 October 2022

• Application Last Date – 18 November 2022

• Application Fee Payment Last Date – 18 November 2022

• Admit Card – Available Soon

• Exam Date – Available Soon

APPLICATION FEE:

• General / OBC / EWS – Rs.850/-

• SC / ST – Rs.175/-

Candidates have to pay their application fee through Debit Card/Credit Card/Net banking/E Challan/SBI Collect.

EXAM LOCATION:

Anywhere in India

AGE LIMIT:

(As on 01/October/2022)

Minimum – 21 – 60 Years

Maximum – 30 – 63 Years

It varies according to post

Age Relaxation (upper Age Limit) – As Per Rule

Number of post – 27 post

Post Name – Assistant Manager Scale I, Chief Economist, Protocol Officer, Dy. General Manager, Officers for Supervision & Regional Manager

Posts Wise Vacancy Distribution:

Assistant Manager Scale I (Generalist / Hindi) – 16 Posts

Chief Economist – 01 Posts

Protocol Officer – 02 Posts

Dy. General Manager (Scale – VI) – 01 Posts

Officers for Supervision (Backlog) – 06 Posts

Regional Manager (Scale IV) Company Secretary – 01 Posts

Pay Scale – As Per Rules

MODE OF SELECTION:

Online Examination & Interview

Educational Qualification for NHB Assistant Manager & Various Post Recruitment 2022:

Assistant Manager Scale I (Generalist / Hindi) –

Generalist: Candidates who have Bachelor Degree in Any Stream with Minimum 60% Marks OR Master Degree in Any Subject with 55% Marks (5% Relaxation for SC/ST/PH Candidates) will be eligible for this post.

Hindi: Candidates who have Bachelor Degree in Hindi with 60% Marks or Master Degree in Hindi with 55% Marks (5% Relaxation for SC/ST/PH Candidates) will be eligible for this post.

Chief Economist – Candidates who have maximum age of 62 years will be eligible for this post.

Protocol Officer – Candidates who have Bachelor Degree in Any Stream with 25 Years of Experience will be eligible for this post.

Dy. General Manager (Scale – VI) – Candidates who have passed CA with 12 Year Experience will be eligible for this posts.

Officers for Supervision (Backlog) – Candidates who have Bachelor Degree with 10 Year of Experiences will be eligible for this posts.

Regional Manager (Scale IV) Company Secretary – Candidates who have Bachelor Degree with Member of ICSI and 5 Year of Experiences will be eligible for this post.

How to Apply for NHB Assistant Manager and Various Post Recruitment 2022:

Candidates who meet the desired eligibility criteria can apply for this recruitment through the official website of the National Housing Bank before 18 November 2022- nhb.org.in/en