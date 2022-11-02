Allahabad High Court Recruitment 2022: Last Date November 13, Apply Here

Allahabad High Court invites application for – Stenographer, Junior Assistant, Driver & Group D Posts | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

Uttar Pradesh Civil Court Staff Centralized Recruitment 2022-23

Vacancy Details for Allahabad High Court Recruitment 2022:

Allahabad High Court has invited online applications for the recruitment of Various Posts of Group C and D on the official website of the Allahabad High Court recently. There is total of 3,932 vacancies has been issued in the Allahabad High Court Recruitment 2022 for Various Group C and D Posts. Candidates must check the complete details for Allahabad High Court Group C & D Recruitment 2022 which has given below.

IMPORTANT DATES:

• Notification Date – 29 October 2022

• Application Starting Date – 30 October 2022

• Application Last Date – 13 November 2022

• Fee Payment Last Date – 13 November 2022

• Admit Card – Available Soon

• Tentative Exam Date – Available Soon

APPLICATION FEE:

For Stenographer Posts :

• General / EWS / OBC Rs.1,000/-

• SC / ST of U.P. – Rs.800/-

For Junior Assistant (Clerical Cadre) Posts :

• General / EWS / OBC Rs.850/-

• SC / ST of U.P. – Rs.650/-

For Group D Posts :

• General / EWS / OBC Rs.800/-

• SC / ST of U.P. – Rs.600/-

For Driver Grade IV Posts :

• General / EWS / OBC Rs.800/-

• SC / ST of U.P. – Rs.600/-

Payment will be made through SBI Net Banking/Credit Card/Debit Card/SBI Challan

JOB LOCATION:

Allahabad High Court

AGE LIMIT:

(Age as on 01/July/2022)

Minimum Age : 18 Years.

Maximum Age : 40 Years

Age Relaxation (Upper Age Limit) – As per Rules

Number of post – 3,932 Posts

Post Name – Steno, Jr. Assistant, Driver & Group D Posts

Category Wise Vacancy Distribution –

Stenographer (Hindi / English) – 1,186 Posts

Junior Assistant / Paid Apprentice – 1,021 Posts

Driver – 26 Posts

Group D – 1,699 Posts

Pay Scale – As per rules

MODE OF SELECTION:

Written Test & Interview

Educational Qualification for Allahabad High Court Recruitment 2022:

Stenographer (Hindi) – Candidates who have Graduation with Diploma or Certificate in Stenography with a speed of 80 w.p.m. in shorthand and 30 w.p.m in Typing both in Hindi along with CCC certificate issued by NIELIT (DOEACC Society) and 25/30 w.p.m for Hindi/English Typewriting on Computer will be eligible for this recruitment.

Stenographer (English) – Candidates who have Graduation with Diploma or Certificate in Stenography with a speed of 100 w.p.m. in shorthand and 40 w.p.m in Typing both in English along with CCC certificate issued by NIELIT (DOEACC Society) and 25/30 w.p.m for Hindi/English Typewriting on Computer will be eligible for this recruitment.

Junior Assistant – Candidates who have passed Class 12th Intermediate Examination with special knowledge of Urdu and Hindi alongwith a CCC certificate issued by NIELIT (DOEACC Society) and 25 w.p.m for Hindi and 30 w.p.m. for English Typewriting on Computer will be eligible for this recruitment.

Paid Apprentice – Candidates who have passed Class 12th Intermediate Examination with CCC Certificates issued by NIELIT (DOEACC Society) and 25 w.p.m for Hindi and 30 w.p.m. for English Typewriting on Computer will be eligible for this recruitment.

Driver – Candidates who have passed their Junior High School (Class VIII) Examination will be eligible for this recruitment.

Group D – Candidates Must have passed Class 10th (High School) Examination from a recognized Institution & Must possess a valid driving license to drive a four wheeler for a period of not less than 3 years will be eligible for this recruitment.

How to Apply for Allahabad High Court Recruitment 2022:

Candidates can apply through the official site of the Allahabad High Court before 13 November 2022 allahabadhighcourt.in

Requisites of Online Application (Scanned & in JPEG Format):

Photograph Image

Signature Image

Hand Written Self Declaration

