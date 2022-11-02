UP Metro LMRC Recruitment 2022: Last Date November 30, Apply Here

Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC)
Vacancy Details for UP Metro LMRC Recruitment 2022:
Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) has invited online applications for the recruitment of Assistant Manager, Junior Engineer, Account Assistant & Office Assistant HR Posts on the official website on 22 October 2022. Online registration process for UP Metro LMRC Recruitment 2022 will start from 01 November 2022. There is a total of 142 vacancies has issued in the UP Metro LMRC Recruitment 2022. Candidates must check the complete details for UP Metro LMRC Recruitment 2022 which has given below.
IMPORTANT DATES:
• Starting Date – 01 November 2022
• Last Date – 30 November 2022
• Fee payment Last Date – 30 November 2022
• Admit Card – 15 December 2022
• Exam Date – 02 & 03 January 2023
APPLICATION FEE:
• General / OBC / EWS – Rs.590 /-
• SC / ST / PH – Rs.236/-
Payment will be made through Debit Card/Credit Card/Net banking/E Challan/SBI Collect
JOB LOCATION:
Lucknow
AGE LIMIT:
(As on 01/November/2022)
Minimum – 21 Years
Maximum – 28 Years
Age Relaxation (upper Age Limit)-
As per rules
Number of post- 142 post
Post Name – Assistant Manager, Junior Engineer, Account Assistant & Office Assistant HR Posts
Post Details:
Assistant Manager (Civil) – 16 Posts
Assistant Manager (Electrical) – 08 Posts
Assistant Manager (S&T) – 05 Posts
Assistant Manager (Account) – 01 Posts
Junior Engineer (Civil) – 43 Posts
Junior Engineer (Electrical) – 49 Posts
Junior Engineer (S&T) – 17 Posts
Account Assistant – 02 Posts
Office Assistant HR – 01 Posts
Pay Scale – As Per Rule
MODE OF SELECTION:
Written Exam & Interview
Educational Qualification for Metro LMRC Recruitment 2022:
Assistant Manager (Civil) – Candidates having BE / B.Tech Degree in Civil Engineering with Minimum 60% Marks (50% Marks For SC Candidates) from any recognized University will be eligible for this recruitment.
Assistant Manager (Electrical) – Candidates having BE / B.Tech Degree in Electrical OR Electrical & Electronics Engineering with Minimum 60% Marks (50% Marks For SC Candidates) from any recognized University will be eligible for this recruitment.
Assistant Manager (S&T) – Candidates having BE / B.Tech Degree in Electronics/Electronics & Communication or Equivalent Engineering with Minimum 60% Marks (50% Marks For SC Candidates) from any recognized University will be eligible for this recruitment.
Assistant Manager (Account) – Candidates must have passed the CA Examination.
Junior Engineer (Civil) – Candidates having Diploma in Civil Engineering with Minimum 60% Marks (50% Marks For SC Candidates) from any recognized University will be eligible for this recruitment.
Junior Engineer (Electrical) – Candidates Diploma in Electrical Engineering OR Electrical & Electronics Engineering with Minimum 60% Marks (50% Marks For SC Candidates) from any recognized University will be eligible for this recruitment.
Junior Engineer (S&T) – Candidates Engineering Diploma in Electronics/Electronics & Communication or equivalent with Minimum 60% Marks (50% Marks For SC Candidates) from any recognized University will be eligible for this recruitment.
Account Assistant – Candidates having Bachelor Degree in Commerce with Minimum 60% Marks (50% Marks For SC Candidates) from any recognized University will be eligible for this recruitment.
Office Assistant HR – Candidates Bachelor Degree in Any Stream with Minimum 60% Marks (50% Marks For SC Candidates) from any recognized University will be eligible for this recruitment.
How to Apply for UP Metro LMRC Recruitment 2022:
Candidates can apply through the official site of the Metro before 30 November 2022 lmrcl.com/recruitment
Requisites of Online Application(Scanned):
Photograph
Signature
