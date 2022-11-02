e-Paper Get App
HomeJobsBPSC AAO Exam Admit Card 2022: Here's how to Download

BPSC AAO Exam Admit Card 2022: Here's how to Download

Bihar Public Service Commission has announced the Exam Dates for the Post Assistant Audit Officer. Board will soon announce the Admit Card notification

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 02, 2022, 04:17 PM IST
article-image
BPSC has invited applications for the Assistant Audit Officer Posts | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative)
Follow us on

Bihar Public Service Commission- Assistant Audit Officer

About Bihar BPSC Assistant Audit Officer AAO Admit Card 2022:

Bihar Public Service Commission has invited applications for the Assistant Audit Officer Posts. There were total 138 Posts for recruitment of Assistant Audit Officer.

IMPORTANT DATES:

Date of Mains Examination – 05, 06 & 07 November 2022

VACANCY DETAILS:

Exam Name – BPSC Assistant Audit Officer (AAO) Recruitment 2021

No of Vacancy – 138 Posts

STATUS OF ADMIT CARD:

Available

MODE OF EXAMINATION:

Written Examination

Details of Bihar BPSC Assistant Audit Officer AAO Admit Card 2022:

BPSC has notified for the Examination for Assistant Audit Officer Posts. The exam will be held on 18 June 2022. Candidates need to prepare well themselves for Examination as it will be the final stage of the preparation by the as exam is nearby.

Read Also
DRDO CEPTAM 10 Admit Card 2022: Here's how to Download
article-image

Bihar BPSC Assistant Audit Officer AAO Exam Date 2022:

Bihar Public Service Commission has announced the Exam Dates for the Post Assistant Audit Officer. Board will soon announce the Admit Card notification. Candidates need to check the Portal frequently for getting the Admit card notification.

Candidates have to provide their valid Credentials for downloading their Bihar BPSC Auditor Admit Card. After getting the Admit Card notification candidates are requested to download their Admit Card as soon as possible.

Candidates are suggested to download their Admit Card from the official website bgsbuniversity.org/bpsc-aao

Read Also
CBSE CTET 2022: How to Register
article-image

Instructions for Downloading the BPSC Assistant Audit Officer AAO Admit Card 2022:

1. In order to download the Admit Card, check the Important Links section

2. From this section, click on Download Admit Card link

3. After that, the candidates will be redirected to the Login page.

4. In this page, candidates have to enter the following details:

User ID

Password

Captcha Code

5. Once the Admit Card s displayed on the screen , the candidates have to click on the Print button

6. Candidates can also download the admit card from the official website of BPSC bgsbuniversity.org/bpsc-aao

Read Also
RRB Group D Results, Cut-off 2022: Here's how to Download
article-image
Read Also
SSC Scientific Assistant IMD Admit Card 2022: Here's how to Download
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

DSSSB Assistant Primary Teacher 2022: Results out; Check Here

DSSSB Assistant Primary Teacher 2022: Results out; Check Here

NHB Assistant Manager & Various Post Recruitment 2022: Here's how to Apply

NHB Assistant Manager & Various Post Recruitment 2022: Here's how to Apply

MP PEB Sub Engineer Admit Card 2022: Here's how to Download

MP PEB Sub Engineer Admit Card 2022: Here's how to Download

Tata Group plans to hire up to 45,000 women workers at the iPhone Hosur factory

Tata Group plans to hire up to 45,000 women workers at the iPhone Hosur factory

Allahabad High Court Recruitment 2022: Last Date November 13, Apply Here

Allahabad High Court Recruitment 2022: Last Date November 13, Apply Here