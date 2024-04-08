Job Opportunities in Indian Railways: SECR Raipur Division Announces 1,113 Apprenticeship Positions for 2023-24

Indian Railways | File

The South East Central Railway (SECR), Raipur Division, and Wagon Repair Shop, Raipur, have initiated the recruitment campaign for the year 2023-24. There are 1,113 apprenticeship positions under the Apprentice Act 1961 as per SECR’s notification.

Positions are available across various trades at the DRM Office, Raipur Division, and the Wagon Repair Shop. The DRM Office has vacancies for electricians (212 positions), fitters (207 positions), and welders (Gas & Electric - 161 positions), among others like turners, stenographers (English & Hindi), and Computer Operator & Programming Assistant (COPA).

Similarly, the Wagon Repair Shop has openings in fitting (110 positions), welding (110 positions), and other trades including machinist, turner, electrician, and COPA.

Eligibility?

Candidates within the age group of 15-24 years can apply, with relaxation in the upper age limit for SC/ST (5 years), OBC (3 years), and Ex-Servicemen/PWBD (10 years). Selection will be based on combined marks from 10th and ITI, and candidates should have completed their qualifying exams by the date of this notification.

How to apply?

Interested applicants can apply online on the official website https://apprenticeshipindia.org from April 2 to May 1, 2024.

This recruitment drive not only offers employment opportunities but also aims to develop skilled professionals in various sectors. Eligible candidates are encouraged to apply and take advantage of these opportunities for career growth and development.