 Job Opportunities in Indian Railways: SECR Raipur Division Announces 1,113 Apprenticeship Positions for 2023-24
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationJob Opportunities in Indian Railways: SECR Raipur Division Announces 1,113 Apprenticeship Positions for 2023-24

Job Opportunities in Indian Railways: SECR Raipur Division Announces 1,113 Apprenticeship Positions for 2023-24

The South East Central Railway (SECR), Raipur Division, and Wagon Repair Shop, Raipur, have initiated the recruitment campaign for the year 2023-24. There are 1,113 apprenticeship positions under the Apprentice Act 1961 as per SECR’s notification.

Siksha MUpdated: Monday, April 08, 2024, 04:57 PM IST
article-image
Indian Railways | File

The South East Central Railway (SECR), Raipur Division, and Wagon Repair Shop, Raipur, have initiated the recruitment campaign for the year 2023-24. There are 1,113 apprenticeship positions under the Apprentice Act 1961 as per SECR’s notification.

Positions are available across various trades at the DRM Office, Raipur Division, and the Wagon Repair Shop. The DRM Office has vacancies for electricians (212 positions), fitters (207 positions), and welders (Gas & Electric - 161 positions), among others like turners, stenographers (English & Hindi), and Computer Operator & Programming Assistant (COPA).

Similarly, the Wagon Repair Shop has openings in fitting (110 positions), welding (110 positions), and other trades including machinist, turner, electrician, and COPA.

Eligibility?

Candidates within the age group of 15-24 years can apply, with relaxation in the upper age limit for SC/ST (5 years), OBC (3 years), and Ex-Servicemen/PWBD (10 years). Selection will be based on combined marks from 10th and ITI, and candidates should have completed their qualifying exams by the date of this notification.

How to apply?

Interested applicants can apply online on the official website https://apprenticeshipindia.org from April 2 to May 1, 2024.

This recruitment drive not only offers employment opportunities but also aims to develop skilled professionals in various sectors. Eligible candidates are encouraged to apply and take advantage of these opportunities for career growth and development.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Job Opportunities in Indian Railways: SECR Raipur Division Announces 1,113 Apprenticeship Positions...

Job Opportunities in Indian Railways: SECR Raipur Division Announces 1,113 Apprenticeship Positions...

Meghalaya Police Recruitment 2024: Apply Now for 2968 Vacant Positions

Meghalaya Police Recruitment 2024: Apply Now for 2968 Vacant Positions

New Zealand Delegation Visits IIT Delhi For International Research Collaboration

New Zealand Delegation Visits IIT Delhi For International Research Collaboration

SDF Promises 50% Quota For Women In Higher Education, Jobs In Its Poll Manifesto

SDF Promises 50% Quota For Women In Higher Education, Jobs In Its Poll Manifesto

New Dates Released: SSC Reschedules Junior Engineer, Phase XII, CPO SI, & CHSL 2024 Exams

New Dates Released: SSC Reschedules Junior Engineer, Phase XII, CPO SI, & CHSL 2024 Exams