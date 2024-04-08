Meghalaya Police Recruitment 2024: Apply Now for 2968 Vacant Positions

Representative Image

The Meghalaya Recruitment Board, under the Central Recruitment Board, has announced a significant recruitment initiative for various positions within the Meghalaya Police force, offering a total of 2968 vacancies. Apply at megpolice.gov.in.

Registration for the Meghalaya Police Recruitment 2024 opens on April 8 and will continue until May 31, 2024. Interested candidates can submit their applications through the official website at megpolice.gov.in.

The recruitment notification provides comprehensive details about the vacancies, eligibility criteria, age limits, selection process, and more. Candidates will undergo assessment through a written test, Physical Endurance Test (PET), and Interview for selection.

The vacancies include positions such as UB Sub Inspector, Unarmed Branch Constable, Fireman, Driver Fireman, MPRO Operator, Signal/BN Operator, and others, with specific numbers allocated for each role.

Eligibility requirements vary based on the position, ranging from a Class 9 pass to a Bachelor's degree or completion of Class 12.

The selection process comprises three stages: Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Written Exam, and Interview.

To apply online for Meghalaya Police Recruitment 2024, follow these steps:

1. Visit the official website of Meghalaya Police at megpolice.gov.in.

2. Click on "Meghalaya Police Apply Online."

3. Fill out the application form accurately.

4. Upload scanned copies of your photograph, signature, and educational documents.

5. Complete the payment of the application fee and submit the form.

Don't miss this opportunity to join the Meghalaya Police force. Ensure to apply before the deadline on May 31, 2024.