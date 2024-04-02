 Paid Job Hunt? McKinsey & Company Offers Senior Staff Unique 'Job Search' Opportunity With Full 9-Month Salary Support: Report
Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, April 02, 2024, 01:03 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

McKinsey & company, a managing consulting firm, is introducing an unconventional opportunity for its senior employees in the UK. As per reports from British Newspaper The Times, the firm is offering these high-level staffers the chance to resign and pursue alternative job opportunities with a unique package.

Under this, termed as a focused "job search" period, eligible employees will receive nine months salary along with additional benefits. During this period, there won't be any obligations to work on client projects. Instead, they will have the flexibility to dedicate their working hours entirely to seek new job opportunities.

The employees will continue to receive their full salary for the entire nine-month duration and will also have access to the company's resources and career coaching services. However, the company also clarified that those who fail to secure new jobs during this period will still be required to leave the company.

However, this move by the company reflects its proactive approach to manage its workforce amid changing dynamics in the business industry. It comes in the wake of the company's previous announcement to reduce approximately 1,400 jobs, which accounts for around three per cent of its workforce, according to Bloomberg.

Last month, during the company's appraisal process, it evaluated the performance of 3,000 employees, offering them a window to either improve their performance or consider voluntary resignation.

