 Income Tax Department Announces 2024 Recruitment: Explore Vacancies, Post Details, and Application Procedure
Income Tax Department Announces 2024 Recruitment: Explore Vacancies, Post Details, and Application Procedure

Income Tax Department Announces 2024 Recruitment: Explore Vacancies, Post Details, and Application Procedure

Updated: Friday, April 05, 2024, 06:59 PM IST
Income tax department | File Photo

The Income Tax department is accepting applications for the posts of Income Tax Officer (CBDT)/Superintendent (CBIC) and Inspector (CBDT/CBIC). There are currently 4 vacancies available for these positions. The appointments are made on a loan basis for a period of 3 years.

The official notification for Income Tax Recruitment 2024 mentions that qualified and diligent candidates will be selected for the aforementioned positions.

The appointment for Income Tax Recruitment 2024 is made on a loan basis for 03 years.

How to Apply ?

To apply for these positions, interested and eligible candidates should submit their filled application form along with the required documents to the Competent Authority & Administrator, SAFEM(FOP)A & NDPSA, Shastri Bhavan, New Building, (4th Floor) No. 26, Haddows Road, Nungambakkam, Chennai – 600 006. It is important to submit the application before the due date, as any late applications will be rejected.

