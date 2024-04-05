Income Tax Department Announces 2024 Recruitment: Explore Vacancies, Post Details, and Application Procedure

Income tax department | File Photo

The Income Tax department is accepting applications for the posts of Income Tax Officer (CBDT)/Superintendent (CBIC) and Inspector (CBDT/CBIC). There are currently 4 vacancies available for these positions. The appointments are made on a loan basis for a period of 3 years.

The official notification for Income Tax Recruitment 2024 mentions that qualified and diligent candidates will be selected for the aforementioned positions.

How to Apply ?

To apply for these positions, interested and eligible candidates should submit their filled application form along with the required documents to the Competent Authority & Administrator, SAFEM(FOP)A & NDPSA, Shastri Bhavan, New Building, (4th Floor) No. 26, Haddows Road, Nungambakkam, Chennai – 600 006. It is important to submit the application before the due date, as any late applications will be rejected.