Rajasthan Women & Child Development Department Announces Anganwadi Recruitment 2024 with Over 2,000 Vacancies

Representative image

The Rajasthan Women and Child Development Department has released a notification regarding the recruitment of Anganwadi workers, with over 2,000 vacancies available for Anganwadi Workers, Asha Sahyogini, and Anganwadi Sathin positions across Rajasthan. Notifications for Anganwadi recruitment have been issued separately for each district.

The application deadlines vary across districts, with April 8 being the last date for Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Rajsamand, Jaipur, and Tonk districts, and April 9 for Bikaner. In contrast, for Jaisalmer and Dholpur, the deadline is April 12. The application process has already concluded in other districts. For further details, individuals can visit the Women and Child Development Department's website at https://wcd.rajasthan.gov.in/icds/.

Eligibility Criteria:

1) For the position of Anganwadi Sathin, candidates must have passed class 10.

2) Candidates applying for Anganwadi Worker/Mini Anganwadi Worker/ASHA Sahayogini positions should have passed class 12.

Applicants must be married and residents of the same panchayat where they intend to apply.

Age Limit for Anganwadi Recruitment 2024:

The age limit for Anganwadi recruitment in Rajasthan is between 21 to 40 years, extending to 45 years for SC/ST/widows/divorced and disabled candidates in Rajasthan.

Salary Details:

1) Anganwadi Sathin - Rs 1800-3300/- (Grade Pay Rs 300)

2) Anganwadi Worker - Rs 5000/- (Grade Pay Rs. 300)

3) Anganwadi Asha Sahyogini - Rs 4,508 per month

Application Fee:

There is no application fee for candidates applying for WCD Rajasthan Anganwadi Recruitment 2024.

How to Apply:

The application window for Rajasthan Anganwadi Recruitment 2024 has been open from March 7 to April 12. Interested candidates can access the application link on the official portal https://wcd.rajasthan.gov.in/ and follow these steps:

1) Visit the official portal.

2) Navigate to the Latest Updates section on the homepage.

3) Find the link "WCD Anganwadi Recruitment 2024" by district.

4) Click on the link and carefully read the provided information.

5) Download the application form in PDF format and print it.

6) Fill out the application form manually and attach the required documents.

7) Review the information in the application form and submit it.