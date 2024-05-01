Karnataka 2nd PUC Revaluation Result 2024 Out At kseab.karnataka.gov.in

Representational Pic

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) have announced the 2nd PUC Revaluation and Re-Totaling Results 2024. The results released on the official website, kseab.karnataka.gov.in, have revealed an overall pass percentage of 81.15 percent.

How to check Karnataka 2nd PUC Revaluation Result 2024:

Visit the Official Website at kseab.karnataka.gov.in/.

Look for "II PUC Exam-1, 2024- Updated Result (Including Revaluation and Retotaling)" and click.

Enter your registration number and select the subject combination or stream.

The 2nd PUC revaluation result 2024 Karnataka will be displayed on the screen.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Toppers:

Science Stream: A Vidyalakshmi from Trichy, Tamil Nadu, secured the highest marks with 598.

Commerce Stream: Gnanavi M is the top scorer with 597 marks, aspiring to be a Chartered Accountant.

Arts Stream: Medha D leads the pack with 596 marks, expressing interest in psychology alongside her passion for sports and painting.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam Dates:

April 29, 2024: Kannada, Arabic, History, Physics

May 2, 2024: English

May 3, 2024: Political Science, Statistics

May 4, 2024: Geography, Psychology, Chemistry, Home Science, Basic Maths

May 9, 2024: Logic, Business Studies, Math, Education

May 11, 2024: Sociology, Biology, Geology, Electronics, Computer Science

May 13, 2024: Economics

May 14, 2024: Optional Kannada, Accountancy, Hindu

May 16, 2024: Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, French

Read Also CBSE Warns Against Fake News On Class 10, 12 Results Date

For more update candidates are advised to keep checking the official website.