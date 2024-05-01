 Education Is Greatest Gift To Society: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar
Education Is Greatest Gift To Society: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday said that education is the greatest gift for the society and the most effective medium to bring about a change.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, May 01, 2024, 02:36 PM IST
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar |

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday said that education is the greatest gift for the society and the most effective medium to bring about a change. He emphasised that all children should get opportunities to explore their talents as per their interests.

“I have been saying this for a long time. As soon as a child is born, people decide that he will become a doctor, an engineer, and so on. No one pays attention to what the child wants. Let them create their own path,” Vice President Dhankhar, who was addressing students of a private school here, said.

He termed education as the greatest wealth and said that special attention has been given to education in the Constitution.

According to an official statement, the vice president said, “What is the greatest wealth? The greatest wealth is knowledge. And, what is the greatest gift? Education.” Dhankhar also recalled his time as a student at Sainik School, Chittorgarh, and said, “My real birth took place in Sainik School, Chittorgarh.” He also discussed India’s growing economic potential. “In 1991, India’s economy was equal to cities like London and Paris but today India is the fifth largest economy in the world,” the vice president said. He was speaking at the inauguration programme of The Kulish School, which has been established in memory of Karpoor Chand Kulish, the founder of Hindi-newspaper daily Rajasthan Patrika.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar Announces Five Rajya Sabha Internships At BITS Pilani
Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa, Legislative Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani, Rajya Sabha member Ghanshyam Tiwari and Editor-in-Chief of Rajasthan Patrika Gulab Kothari were also present at the occasion.

