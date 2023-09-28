 Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar Announces Five Rajya Sabha Internships At BITS Pilani
According to VP Dhankar, the decision was arrived at through an agreement between BITS-Pilani and Indian council of World Affairs.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 28, 2023, 06:36 PM IST
article-image
Vice President Of India Jagdeep Dhankar. | File

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar has announced internships at the Rajya Sabha for five students from Birla Institute of Technology and Science - Pilani (BITS-Pilani), with other students from the institute getting recurring visits at the parliament as guests.

According to VP Dhankar, the decision was arrived at through an agreement between BITS-Pilani and Indian council of World Affairs. He was on a visit to the institute with the Minister of Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal.

VP Dhankar lauded various achievements of India at the event from the state of the Indian economy to its remarkable transformation.  "I am a product of education, and I truly believe that students at BITS will shape the future of India. One should never fear failure and always be innovative. Students are the ultimate stakeholders of democracy," the VP said in a statement, as per reports.

BITS Vice-chancellor V Ramgopal Rao and Director Sudhirkumar Barai had earlier greeted the visitors to the campus and given them a brief introduction to the BITS Pilani, a prestigious institution in the country. According to Rao, "We at BITS Pilani are proud to share the Vice-President's vision and remain committed to nurturing future leaders who will continue to drive progress and development in India."

article-image

