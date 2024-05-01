JEE Mains 2024 Session 2 Paper 2 Answer Key Released; Objection Deadline Today

Representative Image

The JEE Mains 2024 Session 2 Paper 2 provisional answer key for Paper 2A (B. Arch), Paper 2B (B. Planning), and the combined papers (B. Arch & B. Planning) has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). With this release, applicants can examine their answers and, if necessary, raise complaints. The deadline to raise objections against the provisional answer key is today, May 1. Candidates who took the JEE Main 2024 exam can now check their answers and estimate their scores using the released answer key.

Examination Overview:

JEE Main 2024's first session occurred from January 24 to February 1, followed by the second session spanning from April 1 to 15.

How to check JEE Mains 2024 Session 2 Paper 2 answer key:

Visit the Official Website at jeemain.nta.ac.in.

Look for the section labeled ‘Display of Provisional Answer Keys and Recorded Response Sheet for Answer Key Challenge for the Joint Entrance Examination JEE (Main) 2024 Session 2 (April 2024) of Paper 2A (B. Arch), Paper 2B (B. Planning), and Paper 2A & 2B (B. Arch & Β. Planning both) – Reg’ on the homepage.

Click the provided link to access the JEE Mains 2024 Session 2 Paper 2 answer key in PDF format.

Review the answer key thoroughly.

Save the answer key PDF and print a copy for future reference.

Points to remember regarding objections:

Candidates can challenge the answer key by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per question.

The window for objections closes today at 11 pm.

If a candidate's challenge is deemed valid, the Answer Key will be revised accordingly, impacting the results.

Individual candidates will not receive specific notifications regarding the acceptance or rejection of their challenges.

The Experts’ finalised keys post the challenge resolution will be considered final.

For all updates and the latest update and notifications related to JEE Mains 2024, visit the official website regularly.