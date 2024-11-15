DRDO Recruitment 2024: Apply Now For Junior Research Fellow Positions – Eligibility & Application Steps Explained

DRDO recruitment 2023 | DRDO

The Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL) in Hyderabad, part of the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO), has announced recruitment for Junior Research Fellowships (JRF). Interested candidates can attend a walk-in interview from December 3 to 6, 2024, at the specified venue mentioned in the official notification.

DRDO Recruitment 2024 Notification

The detailed advertisement for the JRF positions is available on the DRDO official website, and candidates can download the PDF through the link provided below.

DRDO Recruitment 2024 PDF

Important Dates

Selection will be based on candidate performance during the walk-in interviews, scheduled as follows:

JRF-01: December 3 and 4, 2024

JRF-02: December 5 and 6, 2024

Eligibility Criteria

Junior Research Fellow (JRF-01):

Candidates must hold a B.Tech/B.E. with First Class in Electrical & Electronics Engineering or Electronics & Communication Engineering from a UGC-recognized university, along with a valid GATE score (Paper code: EE/EC).

Alternatively, candidates can possess an M.E/M.Tech with First Class in the same fields and a B.Tech/B.E. (EEE/ECE) with First Class.

Junior Research Fellow (JRF-02):

Candidates must have a B.Tech/B.E. with First Class in Mechanical, Aeronautical, or Aerospace Engineering from a UGC-recognized university, along with a valid GATE score (Paper code: AE/ME).

Alternatively, candidates can hold an M.E/M.Tech with First Class in the same fields and a B.Tech/B.E. (Mechanical/Aeronautical/Aerospace Engineering) with First Class.

Candidates are advised to refer to the notification for detailed educational qualifications and eligibility requirements.

Stipend

Selected candidates for the JRF positions will receive a monthly stipend of ₹37,000 plus HRA, in accordance with DRDO rules.

How to Apply for DRDO JRF 2024

Eligible candidates should bring their completed applications, as per the format provided, which can be downloaded from www.drdo.gov.in. Applicants must also bring self-attested copies of the following documents:

Date of Birth Certificate

Degree/Provisional Certificate and Marks Memos

GATE scorecard

Caste Certificate

No Objection Certificate (NOC)

Other relevant testimonials as outlined in the notification.