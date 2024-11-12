Odisha Police To Release Junior Clerk Admit Cards Today At 5 PM; Check Details

Official website

The Odisha Police Ministerial Staff Selection Board will issue admit cards for the Junior Clerk recruitment examination today, November 12. Candidates who have applied for the exam can download their Odisha Police Junior Clerk admit card for 2024 from the official website, odishapolice.gov.in, starting at 5 PM.

The admit cards will include details such as the examination schedule, exam center address, and other pertinent information.

The computer-based recruitment examination for the Junior Clerk position in the DPO cadre (Odisha Police) is set to commence on November 16.

Steps to Download

Visit the official Odisha Police website at odishapolice.gov.in.

Navigate to the recruitment tab.

Click on the Junior Clerk admit card download link.

Enter your credentials.

Log in and download your admit card.

The board has also announced that mock tests for candidates preparing for the Junior Clerk recruitment examination will be available on November 13.

Additionally, candidates with 40 percent or more permanent disabilities who have applied for a scribe must provide details about their scribe along with the necessary documentation to the exam center on the test day.

Candidates are encouraged to regularly check the Odisha Police recruitment portal for any updates.

Score Normalization Process

The board has stated that it will normalize scores for candidates taking the multi-shift computer-based Junior Clerk recruitment examination. Normalization is applied to account for variations in the difficulty levels of the question papers.

To achieve normalization, the board will use the formula utilized by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for various national-level competitive exams.

“The raw scores of the candidates will not be disclosed. The derived percentile ranks and marks will be used as input criteria for preparing the merit lists,” the board noted.