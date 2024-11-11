 UPPSC 2024: Candidates Protest Against Holding RO, ARO & PCS Exam On Different Dates; Watch Video
According to the schedule released on November 5, the RO and RO-ARO exam will be held in three shifts on December 22 and 23. While, the Provincial Civil Service (PCS) exam is scheduled to be held two shifts on December 7 and 8.

Sunidhi VUpdated: Monday, November 11, 2024, 01:22 PM IST
article-image
UPPSC candidates protest | X

Prayagraj: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) recently announced the dates of various preliminary exams such as Review Officer. Assistant Review Officer (RO-ARO) and Provincial Civil Service (PCS). However, the exam dates did not set well with the UPPSC candidates who are demanding the UPPSC to hold the RO-ARO and PCS preliminary exams on the same day.

Students have further alleged that this move by UPPSC to conduct exam in multiple shifts is unfair to them. According to them, the multiple shifts will lead to normalisation in the results which they do no want.

Many students have also taken to the streets in response to the above.

A user shared a protest video on X and said, "This decision of commission conducting exam in many shifts is totally unfair. 1st time commission is imposing in uppsc exams & that too announced just before the exam(Against the recent SC verdict) This need to be corrected."

Another user wrote, "Thousands of youth have gathered in Prayagraj, UP today. They are protesting at the gate of the Public Service Commission despite being beaten up by the police. Their demand is that PCS and RO/ARO exams should be conducted on the same day. They suspect that having two types of papers in two days can lead to confusion."

Another user said, "Today students staged a protest at Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, (Prayagraj). The students demand that the UPPCS exam should be held in one day one shift and no normalization should be done."

