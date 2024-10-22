 Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Opens Applications For Engineering Graduates, Apply By Nov 8 For Multiple Roles
Candidates must have a relevant diploma or degree and be between 55 and 62 years old. Applications are open until November 8, with no written test required for selection. Salary ranges from Rs 50,000 to Rs 72,600.

Updated: Tuesday, October 22, 2024, 12:29 PM IST
article-image
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is inviting applications from candidates with relevant engineering qualifications for various positions. The available roles include Supervisor (S&T), Assistant Section Engineer (ASE), Junior Engineer (JE), Section Engineer (SE), and Senior Section Engineer (SSE). Interested candidates who meet the required qualifications can apply through the official DMRC website at delhimetrorail.com.

The application process is currently open, and candidates have until November 8 to submit their applications. For further information regarding eligibility criteria, selection process, salary structure, and additional details, please refer below.

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Applicants must possess a three-year regular diploma or degree in one of the following engineering disciplines: Electrical Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, IT or Computer Science, Instrumentation and Control Engineering, or Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering. Additionally, candidates should have achieved a minimum of 60% marks or an equivalent CGPA.

Age Limit: Candidates applying for these positions should be between 55 and 62 years of age.

How to Apply

Completed application forms should be sent in an envelope clearly marked with the position title, no later than November 8, via Speed Post to the following address. Alternatively, candidates may email a scanned copy of the filled application form along with all required documents to career@dmrc.org, ensuring to mention the advertisement number in the email subject line:

Executive Director (HR)
Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Ltd.
Metro Bhawan, Fire Brigade Lane,
Barakhamba Road, New Delhi.

Selection Process

The selection process will consist of two stages: an interview followed by a medical fitness test. Notably, there will be no written examination, making the recruitment process simpler for candidates. Those selected in the interview will proceed directly to the subsequent stages, which will evaluate various aspects of knowledge, skills, comprehension, aptitude, and physical fitness.

Salary Details

Selected candidates can expect a monthly salary between Rs 50,000 and Rs 72,600, depending on the specific role. The salary package includes benefits such as transportation allowance, medical coverage, and other perks as per DMRC policies.

