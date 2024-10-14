Good News for Punekars! State Government Approves Khadakwasla-Swargate-Hadpasar-Kharadi and Nalstop-Dahanukar Colony-Warje-Manikbaug Metro Lines | Anand Chaini

In a major boost to Pune's public transport, the Maharashtra state government has now approved Phase 2 of Pune Metro in the cabinet meeting on Monday.

The approved Phase 2 includes the following lines: Khadakwasla-Swargate-Hadapsar-Kharadi, SNDT (Nal Stop)-Dahanukar Colony-Warje-Manikbaug. This will now go to the central government for final approval.

Additional, ahead of the Maharashtra assembly polls, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday announced a full toll waiver for light motor vehicles at all five toll booths for entry into Mumbai. Shinde made the announcement at the state cabinet meeting in Mumbai.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

As the city keeps to struggle with the traffic congestion, the Pune metro has brought a major relief to the residents, especially those traveling from Pimpri Chinchwad to Pune. However, for a common Punekar to get a complete relief a lot has to be done including quicker completion of new routes, better parking facilities, and feeder bus services are essential.

At present, a few routes in the city are complete, some are under construction, and others are awaiting permissions. now, the approval by the state government to the Phase two of the metro is a very big news for residents.

Meanwhile, Union Minister and Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol has thanked the state government and stated, "These two metro lines have been approved by the coalition government in the cabinet meeting, and this will strengthen the metro network in Pune city."

He expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar for their decisions to empower Pune's public transport.