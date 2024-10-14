Pune Airport: IAF Approves Transfer Of Additional 13 Acres; 8 New Parking Bays To Be Built; Aircraft Movement To Reach 200 Daily | File Photo

In good news for Punekars, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has given in-principle approval to acquire 13 acres of additional land needed to extend the runway at Pune Airport.

Currently, the runway is 2,535 metres long (8,316 feet) and 45 metres wide. An additional 500 metres of space is required on the eastern side of the runway and 300 metres on the western side. If the runway is extended by about 800 metres, the total length will be approximately 10,940 feet. If the length of the runway reaches 11,000 feet, large planes will be able to land. This will enable direct flights from Pune to continents like Europe and North America. The estimated cost for acquiring the required site is around ₹160 crore.

In July, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) conducted an Obstacles Limitation Surface (OLS) survey of the airport. The survey helps in identifying and mapping obstacles around an airport to ensure safe aircraft operations and regulatory compliance. It produces detailed maps of protected airspace, preventing interference with takeoff, landing, and manoeuvring. Recently, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol informed that the OLS survey has received a positive response. "Happily, for the people of Pune, the OLS report for the runway extension is positive and will pave the way for international flights from Pune Airport after resolving some technical issues," Mohol wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Apart from this, five new parking bays and three remote bays are proposed to be constructed, which will facilitate 20-30 more daily flight takeoffs. Besides, the plan is to reach daily flight movements of 200, which includes landings and takeoffs. Currently, there are ten parking bays at Pune Airport, and the average daily flight movements are 190.