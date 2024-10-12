Pune Reports Significant Decrease In Electric Vehicle Sales During Dussehra 2024 Compared To 2023 | Freepik

Dussehra is considered one of the most auspicious days of the year, making it a popular occasion for people to purchase new things, especially vehicles. This year, according to the Regional Transport Office (RTO) in Pune, a total of 10,601 new vehicles were registered from October 3 to 11, which is slightly more than 2023.

According to the RTO, 6,707 two-wheelers, 2,922 four-wheelers, 346 goods vehicles, 261 auto-rickshaws, 20 buses, 231 taxis, and 114 other types of vehicles were registered this year. In comparison, on Dussehra 2023, a total of 10,594 vehicles were registered, which included 6,144 two-wheelers, 3,482 four-wheelers, 219 goods vehicles, 318 auto-rickshaws, 37 buses, 309 taxis, and 85 other vehicles.

However, this year saw a significant decrease in the number of electric vehicles (EVs) being purchased and registered. Last year, a total of 1,031 electric vehicles were registered, which included 903 two-wheelers, 120 cars, seven goods vehicles and one auto-rickshaw. This year saw a registration of only 363 electric vehicles were being registered. This included 309 two-wheelers, 26 cars, 14 goods vehicles, five auto-rickshaws and nine taxis.

Nitin Gadkari on subsidies to electric vehicles

Recently, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari made a statement that dampened the optimism of the EV manufacturers, saying that there is no need to provide subsidies to electric vehicle makers as the cost of production has come down and consumers are now opting for EVs or CNG vehicles on their own.

Speaking at an event, Gadkari said initially costs of manufacturing EVs were high, but as demand has increased, production costs have dropped, making further subsidies unnecessary. "Consumers are now choosing electric and CNG vehicles on their own and I do not think we need to provide much subsidy for electric vehicles," he said.

Currently, there is a lower rate of GST on electric vehicles (5%) compared to petrol and diesel vehicles (28%).

"In my opinion, manufacturing of electric vehicles no longer needs to be subsidised by the government," Gadkari said, adding the demand for subsidies isn't justified anymore.

Centre launches ₹10,900 crore EV subsidy scheme

Meanwhile, the Union government last month announced a ₹10,900 crore electric vehicle subsidy scheme, the PM E-Drive. The new scheme aims to boost the adoption of electric buses and bring the curtains down on subsidies for electric and hybrid cars. The scheme also aims to develop an extensive charging infrastructure. In his scheme, money has also been earmarked to provide subsidy for electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers, trucks and hybrid ambulances.