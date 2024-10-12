 Pune Weather Alert: Cloudy Skies, Light Rain & Lightning Expected Until October 17
Pune Weather Alert: Cloudy Skies, Light Rain & Lightning Expected Until October 17

Aakash SinghUpdated: Saturday, October 12, 2024, 12:27 PM IST
Pune Weather Alert: Cloudy Skies, Light Rain & Lightning Expected Until October 17 | File Photo

In a release, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light rainfall in the city until October 17, accompanied by generally cloudy skies during this period.

From October 13 to 17, the IMD stated that there will be a "generally cloudy sky with thunder, lightning and light rain".

During this period, the maximum temperature is expected to range from 31-33 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature will be between 20-22 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, widespread moderate rains lashed the city on the eve of Dussehra on Friday. As per the IMD data, Pune city recorded 18.2 mm rainfall within an hour between 7pm and 8pm.

Additionally, the withdrawal of the monsoon has halted in Maharashtra due to a low-pressure system that has developed over the east-central Arabian Sea and adjoining the Maharashtra coast. As a result, the state is experiencing widespread rainfall, which is likely to continue for another two to three days.

