Devendra Fadnavis Makes Major Announcement To Tackle Pune's Growing Traffic Woes

In a bid to tackle Pune's growing traffic woes, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is also the state's Home Minister, has announced that an additional commissioner-rank officer, along with an additional deputy commissioner of police, has been assigned to supervise and manage road traffic in the city. He was speaking at an event organised at Pune city police headquarters at Shivajinagar on Friday.

During the event, Fadnavis either inaugurated or performed ground-breaking ceremonies for various projects worth more than ₹700 crore. This included the inauguration of seven new police stations in Pune city and four in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Speaking on the occasion, Fadnavis said he has instructed the police department that there should be no slackness or compromise while dealing with crimes against women and children.

"As long as there are criminal tendencies in society, crime will take place. What is important is whether crimes get solved and criminals punished. When we assess policing, it is important to see how many cases have been solved and how many criminals have been punished. It is also important to see whether people feel safe or not, what is the safety perception," he said.

Fadnavis also claimed that cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and crimes against women are now being reported, and drug rackets are being exposed.

"Though it looks worrisome, if we continue to sweep these crimes under the carpet and suppress them, there will be challenges before future generations. That is why, I have asked police to concentrate on solving the crimes against women, and not to compromise against crime against women, children and drug offences," he said.

If a police officer is found to be involved in such cases, he or she is not suspended but dismissed on the spot, Fadnavis added.