 Pune: CBI Initiates Probe Against MoD Official In Misappropriation & Bribery Cases
Somendra SharmaUpdated: Friday, October 11, 2024, 06:31 PM IST
Pune: CBI Initiates Probe Against MoD Official In Misappropriation & Bribery Cases | PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered two separate cases of alleged misappropriation and bribery against a lower division clerk (LDC), posted at Aundh Camp in Pune. In the first case, the public servant is accused of allegedly fraudulently misappropriating the funds to the tune of ₹27.72 lakh from the bank account of the cooperative credit society of the employees and in the second case, he had allegedly obtained undue advantage of ₹25 lakh from a person under the false promise of providing him employment at Aundh Camp.

According to the CBI, the complainant in the case is Brigadier Rajneesh Bhatnagar, Controller/Competent Authority, Controllerate of Quality Assurance (CQA) (Engineering Equipment), Ministry of Defence, Aundh Camp. The complaint prima-facie disclosed that P Kumar, LDC, CQA(EE), Aundh Camp in the capacity of the Secretary of CQAE Employees Cooperative Credit Society Ltd., Aundh Camp, during the period from April 18, 2024, to July 16, 2024, had allegedly misappropriated the funds to the tune of ₹27.72 lakh of the society from the bank account of the society maintained by allegedly forging the signatures of the treasurer of the society on the cheques used for withdrawal.

A case has been registered by the CBI in this regard on charges of criminal misconduct, criminal breach of trust, forgery & forgery of valuable security.

In another case, a complaint was received which prima-facie disclosed that Kumar had obtained an undue advantage of ₹25 lakh from one person under the false promise of providing him employment at CQA(EE), Pune. The said person had given ₹15 lakh to Kumar by way of bank transfer from July 1, 2024, to July 18, 2024, and ₹10 lakh in cash. A case has been registered in this regard on charges of obtaining undue advantages and bribing public servant under the relevant sections of The Prevention of Corruption Act.

