 Nashik VIDEO: Igatpuri Residents Alarmed As Leopards Roam Freely In Kavanai Area
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik VIDEO: Igatpuri Residents Alarmed As Leopards Roam Freely In Kavanai Area

Nashik VIDEO: Igatpuri Residents Alarmed As Leopards Roam Freely In Kavanai Area

The owner of the resort, Dnyaneshwar Sirsat, and local villagers have demanded that the forest department immediately install cages and control the leopards

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Tuesday, September 09, 2025, 03:01 PM IST
article-image
Nashik VIDEO: Igatpuri Residents Alarmed As Leopards Roam Freely In Kavanai Area | Video Screengrab

The free movement of leopards has increased in the eastern part of Igatpuri taluka in Nashik, creating an atmosphere of fear among the villagers.

Watch:

Especially in Kavanai and its surrounding villages, the number of leopards has risen significantly. Two leopards were spotted playing in the Kapildhara Resort area in Kavanai. These leopards have attacked domestic animals, spreading panic among the villagers.

Read Also
'I Love You, Papa': Ayush Komkar's Father Attends Funeral In Pune With Greeting Card After Release...
article-image

Currently, a video of leopards freely moving and playing in the premises has gone viral on social media, further increasing fear in the area.

FPJ Shorts
Madhya Pradesh Universities To Introduce Indian Language Courses For Students
Madhya Pradesh Universities To Introduce Indian Language Courses For Students
Ayush Komkar Murder: Was Pune Police Aware Of The Killers But Failed To Act In Time?
Ayush Komkar Murder: Was Pune Police Aware Of The Killers But Failed To Act In Time?
AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: Final Registration Process Starts; Check Details Here
AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: Final Registration Process Starts; Check Details Here
Losing Too Much Weight Initially Is 'Dangerous'! Celebrity Nutritionist Rujuta Divekar Tells You The Right Way To Do It
Losing Too Much Weight Initially Is 'Dangerous'! Celebrity Nutritionist Rujuta Divekar Tells You The Right Way To Do It

The owner of the resort, Dnyaneshwar Sirsat, and local villagers have demanded that the forest department immediately install cages and control the leopards. The villagers say the forest department should act quickly to stop the leopard attacks.

Read Also
Pune-Based Student In UK Accused Of Issuing Rape Threats To His Classmates; Outraged Netizens Demand...
article-image

Considering the increasing presence of leopards in this area, villagers and local businessmen have expressed the need for strict security measures. It is hoped that the Forest Department will take action soon.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ayush Komkar Murder: Was Pune Police Aware Of The Killers But Failed To Act In Time?

Ayush Komkar Murder: Was Pune Police Aware Of The Killers But Failed To Act In Time?

Student Dies In Nashik's Ashram School After Food Poisoning Incident, Parents Demand Central Kitchen...

Student Dies In Nashik's Ashram School After Food Poisoning Incident, Parents Demand Central Kitchen...

Nashik VIDEO: Igatpuri Residents Alarmed As Leopards Roam Freely In Kavanai Area

Nashik VIDEO: Igatpuri Residents Alarmed As Leopards Roam Freely In Kavanai Area

Crores Spent, Yet Nashik Residents Left Fuming Over Pothole-Ridden Roads

Crores Spent, Yet Nashik Residents Left Fuming Over Pothole-Ridden Roads

Pune VIDEOS: Shiv Mandir Vandalised In Mundhwa’s Keshav Nagar; Outraged Residents Demand Action

Pune VIDEOS: Shiv Mandir Vandalised In Mundhwa’s Keshav Nagar; Outraged Residents Demand Action