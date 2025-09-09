Nashik VIDEO: Igatpuri Residents Alarmed As Leopards Roam Freely In Kavanai Area | Video Screengrab

The free movement of leopards has increased in the eastern part of Igatpuri taluka in Nashik, creating an atmosphere of fear among the villagers.

Watch:

Especially in Kavanai and its surrounding villages, the number of leopards has risen significantly. Two leopards were spotted playing in the Kapildhara Resort area in Kavanai. These leopards have attacked domestic animals, spreading panic among the villagers.

Currently, a video of leopards freely moving and playing in the premises has gone viral on social media, further increasing fear in the area.

The owner of the resort, Dnyaneshwar Sirsat, and local villagers have demanded that the forest department immediately install cages and control the leopards. The villagers say the forest department should act quickly to stop the leopard attacks.

Considering the increasing presence of leopards in this area, villagers and local businessmen have expressed the need for strict security measures. It is hoped that the Forest Department will take action soon.