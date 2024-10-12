 Pune Metro Feeder Bus Service Faces Criticism Over Low Frequency: 'It Should Run Every 15 Minutes'
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Metro Feeder Bus Service Faces Criticism Over Low Frequency: 'It Should Run Every 15 Minutes'

Pune Metro Feeder Bus Service Faces Criticism Over Low Frequency: 'It Should Run Every 15 Minutes'

Pune Metro, in collaboration with Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML), has launched a feeder bus service from various stations on both the Purple (PCMC to Swargate) and Aqua (Vanaz to Ranwadi) lines to provide last-mile connectivity to commuters

Aakash SinghUpdated: Saturday, October 12, 2024, 11:15 AM IST
article-image
Pune Metro Feeder Bus Service Faces Criticism Over Low Frequency: 'It Should Run Every 15 Minutes' | X/@metrorailpune

Pune Metro, in collaboration with Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML), has launched a feeder bus service from various stations on both the Purple (PCMC to Swargate) and Aqua (Vanaz to Ranwadi) lines to provide last-mile connectivity to commuters.

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), the Pune Metro released a chart of the feeder bus service. As per the chart, commuters can travel to Kalewadi Phata, Akurdi Railway Station, Dighi and Mukai Chowk from PCMC station, Upper Depot, Dhankawadi and Bharati Vidyapeeth from Swargate station, Bavdhan Gaon from Vanaz station, Warje Malwadi from Deccan Gymkhana and Nalstop stations, Lohegaon Airport from Yerawada and Ramwadi stations, etc.

Read Also
Pune: CBI Initiates Probe Against MoD Official In Misappropriation & Bribery Cases
article-image

However, the frequency of these buses ranges from 10 to 150 minutes. Therefore, many Twitter users are criticising the low frequency and demanding that these feeder buses be available every 15 minutes.

"150, 105, 50??? What kind of frequency is this? One can go up and down the metro line 3-4 times in 150 minutes. For the feeder route to be of any use it should have a frequency of 15 minutes at the max. Any lesser is useless," wrote an X user.

FPJ Shorts
Shiv Sena VS Shiv Sena: Two Melavas To Be Showcased On Dussehra
Shiv Sena VS Shiv Sena: Two Melavas To Be Showcased On Dussehra
Ratan Tata Funeral: Mumbai Police Stops Late Steel Titan's Closest Aid, Shantanu Naidu
Ratan Tata Funeral: Mumbai Police Stops Late Steel Titan's Closest Aid, Shantanu Naidu
UP: Man Hangs Daughter Upside Down With Rope & Beats Her In Lalitpur; Arrested After Shocking Video Goes Viral
UP: Man Hangs Daughter Upside Down With Rope & Beats Her In Lalitpur; Arrested After Shocking Video Goes Viral
Renault Korea, Union Reach Wage Deal After Labour Strike Seoul
Renault Korea, Union Reach Wage Deal After Labour Strike Seoul

Another user commented, "While a good start, such less frequency doesn't make sense. On the Vanaz line, the Garware College-Warje feeder service could be deployed somewhere else better. There are tonnes of buses on this route already."

Read Also
Bopdev Ghat Gang Rape Case: All Accused From MP, Have Criminal History, Were Drunk - Pune CP...
article-image

"Does it make any sense to have a frequency of 50-150 minutes when the metro frequency is 3-7 minutes??!! Of course, the system is going to fail! Instead metro should consider small e-rickshaws plying everywhere in local areas like there are in Noida/ Gurugram," said a third user.

"Frequency of metro is 10 minutes during non-peak and 7.5 minutes during peak hours. Little use of shuttle with frequency of 1 hour and more. Commuters will reach Lonavala by then. Popular routes frequency during peak hours should be 15 minutes and non-peak hours 20 minutes," a fourth user suggested.  

Check out the reactions below:

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Devendra Fadnavis Makes Major Announcement To Tackle Pune's Growing Traffic Woes

Devendra Fadnavis Makes Major Announcement To Tackle Pune's Growing Traffic Woes

Pune Metro Feeder Bus Service Faces Criticism Over Low Frequency: 'It Should Run Every 15 Minutes'

Pune Metro Feeder Bus Service Faces Criticism Over Low Frequency: 'It Should Run Every 15 Minutes'

Pune: CBI Files 2 Separate Cases Against MoD Official At Aundh Camp For Alleged Misappropriation Of...

Pune: CBI Files 2 Separate Cases Against MoD Official At Aundh Camp For Alleged Misappropriation Of...

Bopdev Ghat Gang Rape Case: CCTV Footage Shows 3 Accused Buying Liquor Just Hours Before Crime In...

Bopdev Ghat Gang Rape Case: CCTV Footage Shows 3 Accused Buying Liquor Just Hours Before Crime In...

Nashik News: Yashwant Mandai to Be Demolished, NMC Faces Loss in Market Fee Collection, Businessman...

Nashik News: Yashwant Mandai to Be Demolished, NMC Faces Loss in Market Fee Collection, Businessman...