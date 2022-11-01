MP PEB Sub Engineer Admit Card 2022: Here's how to Download

MP PEB Sub Engineer Admit Card 2022- Group 03 Sub Engineer, Draftsman and Other Post Combined Recruitment Test 2022 | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board

About MPPEB Group-I Sub Group-I & Group-II Sub Group-I Admit Card 2022:

Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board had issued a notification for the Recruitment of Group 3 Sub Engineer, Draftsman & Other Post in 2557 vacant positions. The online applications were filled up to August 2022 and Now according to the official notification, the online examination is scheduled to be held on 06 November 2022 for which the Board has released the Exam Date & Admit Card.

IMPORTANT DATES:

Date of Examination – 6 November 2022

VACANCY DETAILS:

Post Name – MP PEB Sub Engineering, Draftsman & Other Post Recruitment 2022

Number of Vacancy – 2,557 Posts

STATUS OF ADMIT CARD:

Available

MODE OF EXAMINATION:

Online/Written Examination

Details of MP Vyapam Sub Engineer Admit Card 2022:

The link to download the MP Vyapam Sub Engineer Admit Card 2022 will remain visible till the date of the examination. After downloading the MP PEB Group 3 Sub Engineer Admit Card 2022, candidates must check all the details and then take a print of the admit card on an A4 page. Candidates must carry the MP PEB Group 3 Sub Engineer Admit Card 2022 along with an original Photo ID proof, failing which the candidates will not be allowed in the exam hall.

MPPEB Group 3 Admit Card 2022:

The MP PEB Group 3 Sub Engineer Admit Card 2022 is available now. To download the E-Admit Card, candidates can visit the official website. Here in the Admit Card section, candidates have to click on the MP PEB Group 3 Sub Engineer Admit Card 2022 and then they will be provided the direct link to download the admit card. For more details, check the instructions given below.

Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at peb.mp.gov.in.

Instructions for Downloading the MP Vyapam Sub Engineer Admit Card 2022:

1. Go to the Important Links section

2. Click on the Download Admit Card link

3. The official page for downloading the admit card will be opened

4. Enter the following details as per the requirement:

Online Application Number

Date of Birth

5. After that click on Search

6. After that, candidates will be able to download the admit card.