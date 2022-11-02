DSSSB Assistant Primary Teacher 2022: Results out; Check Here

The board has announced the results in their official website | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB)

DSSSB Assistant Teacher Result 2022:

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has released the result for Assistant Teacher (Primary) recruitment exam today. Candidates are able to check their results on the official website – dsssb.delhi.gov.in. The board has already announced the results in their official website- dsssb.delhi.gov.in

IMPORTANT DATES:

Date of Examination – 06 August 2022 & 12 August 2022

VACANCY DETAILS:

Exam Name – Delhi DSSSB Various Posts Recruitment, 2022

STATUS OF ADMIT CARD:

Available Soon

MODE OF EXAM:

Online Examination

The online exam was conducted on March 7, 16. 20, 22, 29, and 30, in which 60,489 candidates appeared. Out of these, a total of 1817 candidates were shortlisted based on the cut-off list. The shortlisted candidates had to upload their requisite documents in the e-dossier through the OARS module.

Instructions to check the DSSSB Assistant Teacher Result 2022:

1. Visit the official website – dsssb.delhi.gov.in

2. Click on the result link mentioned on the home page

3. Download the pdf and check results

4. Candidates can also download their Delhi DSSSB Group B & C Various Posts Admit Card 2022 from official site of the DSSSB- dsssb.delhi.gov.in

The recruitment drive aims to fill up 434 assistant teacher vacancies. Final selection will be made on the basis of merit against the notified vacancies given the candidates fulfill the eligibility criteria.