IBPS PO Prelims Result 2022: Here's how to Check

IBPS Probationary Officer XII | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

Institute Of Banking Personnel Selection

About IBPS PO XII Prelims Result 2022:

The IBPS Probationary Officer Prelims 2022 Result is out now; candidates can download their Result by providing their valid details.

IMPORTANT DATES:

Pre Exam Date – October 2022

VACANCY DETAILS:

Exam Name – IBPS PO XII Recruitment 2022

Number of Vacancy – 6,932 Posts

STATUS OF RESULT:

Available Now

NAME OF EXAMINATION:

Prelims Examination

Read Also Canada to welcome 5 lakh immigrants per year by 2025

Details of IBPS PO XII Prelims Result 2022:

Indian Banking Personnel Selection has invited applications for the hiring of PO in the month of August 2022. 6,932 Posts were called from all over the country. Selection procedure is based on Preliminary & Mains. Preliminary Examination was recently conducted in October 2022 in Computer Based Test Mode. After the successful completion of Online Examination, candidates now can check their results. Qualified Candidates will be called for Mains Examination shortly.

IBPS PO XII Prelims Result 2022:

Candidates are suggested to keep refreshing the portal for their IBPS PO Exam Details & Result Details too, they can download their Pre Examination Result from the important link section provided below.

Candidates can download their Result from the official website-ibpsonline.ibps.in

Read Also Tata Group plans to hire up to 45,000 women workers at the iPhone Hosur factory

Instructions to Download the IBPS PO XII Prelims Result 2022:

1. In order to download their IBPS PO XII Prelims Result 2022, Candidates need to go to the important link section provided below.

2. After getting the link candidates need to click it for downloading their IBPS XII Prelims Result 2022.

3. Candidates will be redirected to the Login Page, here they are required to provide their following details:

Registration No. /Roll No.

Password/DOB

Captcha Code

Have to click on the ‘Login’ Tab

4. After providing their valid details candidates will be able to download their IBPS XII Prelims Result 2022.

5. Qualified candidates will be called for Mains Examination shortly.

6. Candidates can also download their IBPS XII Prelims Result 2022 from official site of the IBPS- ibpsonline.ibps.in