Haryana CET Admit Card 2022: Here's how to Download

Haryana State Common Eligibility Test (CET) for Group B & C Post | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC)

About the Haryana HSSC CET Admit Card 2022:

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) had issued a notification for the Haryana State Common Eligibility Test (CET) 2022 at various vacant positions. The online applications were filled up to June 2022 and Now according to the official notification, the online examination is scheduled to be held on 05 & 06 November 2022 for which the Board has released the Exam City, Exam Date & Admit Card.

IMPORTANT DATES:

Date of Examination – 05 & 06 November 2022

VACANCY DETAILS:

Post Name – Haryana State Common Eligibility Test (CET) 2022 for Group B & C Post

Number of Vacancy – Not Specified

ADMIT CARD STATUS:

Available

MODE OF EXAMINATION:

Online / Written Examination

Details of Haryana CET Admit Card 2022:

The link for downloading the Haryana CET Admit Card 2022 will remain visible till the date of examination. However, candidates are advised to download it as early as possible. In order to download the Haryana CET Admit Card 2022, candidates will be required to enter their Application Number in the specified box. Soon, after downloading the Haryana CET Admit Card 2022, candidates must check all the details and then take a print of the admit card on an A4 page. Candidates must carry the Haryana CET Admit Card 2022 along with an original Photo ID proof failing to which the candidates will not be allowed in the exam hall.

The Haryana CET Admit Card 2022 is available now. To download the E-Admit Card, candidates can visit the official website- hssc.gov.in. Here in the Admit Card section, candidates have to click on the Haryana CET Admit Card 2022 and then they will get the direct link of downloading the admit card. For more details, check the instructions given below.

Instructions to Download the Haryana CET Admit Card 2022:

1. Go to the Important Links section

2. Click on the Download Admit Card link

3. The official page for downloading the admit card will be opened

4. Enter the following details as per the requirement:

Online Application Number

Date of Birth

5. After that click on Search

6. After that, candidates will be able to download the admit card.

Read Also Tata Group plans to hire up to 45,000 women workers at the iPhone Hosur factory