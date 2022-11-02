e-Paper Get App
HomeJobsIBPS SO XII Recruitment 2022: Here's how to Apply

IBPS SO XII Recruitment 2022: Here's how to Apply

IBPS conducts an online examination for the recruitment of Specialist Officer SO every year. Same as, for the year 2022, also IBPS has released the official notification for IBPS Specialist Officer Recruitment

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 02, 2022, 07:24 PM IST
article-image
Institute Of Banking Personnel Selection- Institute Of Banking Personnel Selection | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative)
Follow us on

Institute Of Banking Personnel Selection

About the vacancy details of IBPS SO XII Recruitment 2022:

Institute Of Banking Personnel Selection has published notification for the recruitment of IBPS Specialist Officer SO Posts on the official website of the IBPS. IBPS conducts an online examination for the recruitment of Specialist Officer SO every year. Same as, for the year 2022, also IBPS has released the official notification for IBPS Specialist Officer Recruitment 2022. Online registration process for IBPS Specialist Officer SO Recruitment 2022 has start from 21 November 2022.

IMPORTANT DATES:

• Starting Date – 01 November 022

• Last Date – 21 November 2022

• Fee Payment Last Date – 21 November 2022

• Pre Exam Admit Card – 24 – 31 December 2022

• Pre Exam Admit Card Available – Before Exam

• Main Exam – 29 January 2023

Read Also
NHB Assistant Manager & Various Post Recruitment 2022: Here's how to Apply
article-image

APPLICATION FEE:

• General / OBC – Rs.850/-

• SC / ST / PH – Rs.175/-

• The application fee can be paid online through credit card/ debit card/ net banking/mobile wallets/ cash card/ IMPS.

JOB LOCATION:

All India

AGE LIMIT:

(As on 01/November/2022)

Minimum – 20 Years

Maximum – 30 Years

Age Relaxation (Upper Age Limit)-

SC/ST – 05 Years

OBC – 03 Years

PH -10 Years

Number of Posts- 710 Posts

Read Also
IBPS PO Prelims Result 2022: Here's how to Check
article-image

Post Name – Specialist Officer SO

Posts Wise Vacancy Details –

IT Officer – 44 Posts

Agriculture Field Officer (AFO) – 516 Posts

Rajbasha Adhikari – 25 Posts

Law Officer – 10 Posts

HR / Personal Officer – 15 Posts

Marketing Officer (MO) – 100 Posts

Category Wise Vacancy Details –

General – 288 Posts

OBC – 193 Posts

EWS – 63 Posts

SC – 115 Posts

ST – 51 Posts

Pay Scale – As per rules

MODE OF SELECTION:

Preliminary Examination, Mains Examination and Interview

Read Also
IBPS RRB PO Mains Result Declared: Here’s how to Download
article-image

Educational Qualification for IBPS SO XII Recruitment 2022:

IT Officer – Candidates having Bachelor Degree with B Level Certificate OR Engineering Degree Computer Science/ Computer Applications/ Information Technology / Electronics / Electronics & Telecommunications/Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Instrumentation OR Master Degree will be eligible for this recruitment.

Agriculture Field Officer (AFO) – Candidates having Bachelor Degree in Engineering with Agriculture OR Equivalent Subject will be eligible for this recruitment.

Rajbasha Adhikari – Candidates having Master Degree in Hindi with English as a Subject in Degree Level OR Master Degree in Sanskrit with Hindi and English as a Subject in Degree Level will be eligible for this recruitment.

Law Officer – Candidates Bachelor Degree in Law 3 Year OR 5 Year & have Enrolled with Bar Council will be eligible for this recruitment.

HR / Personal Officer – Candidates having Master Degree / PG Diploma in Personnel Management / Industrial Relations/ HR / HRD/ Social Work / Labour Law will be eligible for this recruitment.

Marketing Officer (MO) – Candidates having Master Degree / PG Diploma in Marketing / PGDBA / PGDBM/ PGPM/ PGDM will be eligible for this recruitment.

Read Also
DSSSB Assistant Primary Teacher 2022: Results out; Check Here
article-image

Instructions to Apply for IBPS SO XII Recruitment 2022:

Candidates can apply through the official site of the IBPS before 21 November 2022- www.ibps.in

Requisites of Online Application:

Photograph

Signature

Left Thumb Impression

Hand Written Declaration

Read Also
Haryana CET Admit Card 2022: Here's how to Download
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

IBPS SO XII Recruitment 2022: Here's how to Apply

IBPS SO XII Recruitment 2022: Here's how to Apply

IBPS PO Prelims Result 2022: Here's how to Check

IBPS PO Prelims Result 2022: Here's how to Check

AISL to establish steel plant in Karnataka: Project will provide about 10,000 jobs

AISL to establish steel plant in Karnataka: Project will provide about 10,000 jobs

Canada to welcome 5 lakh immigrants per year by 2025

Canada to welcome 5 lakh immigrants per year by 2025

Haryana CET Admit Card 2022: Here's how to Download

Haryana CET Admit Card 2022: Here's how to Download