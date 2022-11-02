IBPS SO XII Recruitment 2022: Here's how to Apply

Institute Of Banking Personnel Selection- Institute Of Banking Personnel Selection | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

Institute Of Banking Personnel Selection

About the vacancy details of IBPS SO XII Recruitment 2022:

Institute Of Banking Personnel Selection has published notification for the recruitment of IBPS Specialist Officer SO Posts on the official website of the IBPS. IBPS conducts an online examination for the recruitment of Specialist Officer SO every year. Same as, for the year 2022, also IBPS has released the official notification for IBPS Specialist Officer Recruitment 2022. Online registration process for IBPS Specialist Officer SO Recruitment 2022 has start from 21 November 2022.

IMPORTANT DATES:

• Starting Date – 01 November 022

• Last Date – 21 November 2022

• Fee Payment Last Date – 21 November 2022

• Pre Exam Admit Card – 24 – 31 December 2022

• Pre Exam Admit Card Available – Before Exam

• Main Exam – 29 January 2023

APPLICATION FEE:

• General / OBC – Rs.850/-

• SC / ST / PH – Rs.175/-

• The application fee can be paid online through credit card/ debit card/ net banking/mobile wallets/ cash card/ IMPS.

JOB LOCATION:

All India

AGE LIMIT:

(As on 01/November/2022)

Minimum – 20 Years

Maximum – 30 Years

Age Relaxation (Upper Age Limit)-

SC/ST – 05 Years

OBC – 03 Years

PH -10 Years

Number of Posts- 710 Posts

Post Name – Specialist Officer SO

Posts Wise Vacancy Details –

IT Officer – 44 Posts

Agriculture Field Officer (AFO) – 516 Posts

Rajbasha Adhikari – 25 Posts

Law Officer – 10 Posts

HR / Personal Officer – 15 Posts

Marketing Officer (MO) – 100 Posts

Category Wise Vacancy Details –

General – 288 Posts

OBC – 193 Posts

EWS – 63 Posts

SC – 115 Posts

ST – 51 Posts

Pay Scale – As per rules

MODE OF SELECTION:

Preliminary Examination, Mains Examination and Interview

Educational Qualification for IBPS SO XII Recruitment 2022:

IT Officer – Candidates having Bachelor Degree with B Level Certificate OR Engineering Degree Computer Science/ Computer Applications/ Information Technology / Electronics / Electronics & Telecommunications/Electronics & Communication/ Electronics & Instrumentation OR Master Degree will be eligible for this recruitment.

Agriculture Field Officer (AFO) – Candidates having Bachelor Degree in Engineering with Agriculture OR Equivalent Subject will be eligible for this recruitment.

Rajbasha Adhikari – Candidates having Master Degree in Hindi with English as a Subject in Degree Level OR Master Degree in Sanskrit with Hindi and English as a Subject in Degree Level will be eligible for this recruitment.

Law Officer – Candidates Bachelor Degree in Law 3 Year OR 5 Year & have Enrolled with Bar Council will be eligible for this recruitment.

HR / Personal Officer – Candidates having Master Degree / PG Diploma in Personnel Management / Industrial Relations/ HR / HRD/ Social Work / Labour Law will be eligible for this recruitment.

Marketing Officer (MO) – Candidates having Master Degree / PG Diploma in Marketing / PGDBA / PGDBM/ PGPM/ PGDM will be eligible for this recruitment.

Instructions to Apply for IBPS SO XII Recruitment 2022:

Candidates can apply through the official site of the IBPS before 21 November 2022- www.ibps.in

Requisites of Online Application:

Photograph

Signature

Left Thumb Impression

Hand Written Declaration