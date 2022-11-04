Rajasthan Forest Guard Admit Card 2022: Here's how to Download

Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board has invited applications for the Forest Guard & Forester | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board

About Rajasthan Forest Guard & Forester Admit Card 2022:

Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board, RSMSSB has invited applications for the Forest Guard & Forester posts during the month of March-2022. Their were total 2,399 Posts posts were called. The Organization has announced the tentative Exam Date while the Admit Card will be released approx. 15 days before the examination for the RSMSSB Forest Guard & Forester Recruitment 2022.

IMPORTANT DATES:

• Exam Date – 06 & 12 – 13 November 2022

VACANCY DETAILS:

Post Name – Rajasthan RSMSSB Forest Guard & Forester Recruitment 2022

Number of Vacancy – 2,399 Posts

STATUS OF ADMIT CARD:

Available Soon

MODE OF EXAMINATION:

Written Examination

Details of Rajasthan Forest Guard & Forester Exam Date 2022:

It is hereby informed that RSMSSB Forest Guard Exam Date has released through the notice released by the board which is going to be held on 06, 12 & 13 November 2022 & the RSMSSB Forest Guard & Forester Admit Card link will be activated very soon. Candidates are also suggested to maintain a frequent check on the portal for their Admit Card. RSMSSB has invited applications for the hiring of 2,399 Forest Guard & Forester in all over India in the month of March-2022.

Rajasthan Forest Guard & Forester Form Status 2022:

It is to be hereby inform that RSMSSB has released the notification regarding Accepted & Rejected Forms for Rajasthan Forest Guard & Forester Exam 2022. Released Notice contains the List of Forms Accepted & Rejected due to Multiple submission of forms with the roll numbers & name of the candidates whose form has rejected or accepted.

Candidates can download their Rajasthan Forest Guard Admit Card 2022 from the official website- rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Instructions for Downloading the Rajasthan Forest Guard Admit Card 2022:

1. In order to download their RSMSSB Forest Guard Admit Card candidates are required to go to the important link section provided below.

2. After getting the link candidates need to click it for downloading their RSMSSB Forest Guard Admit Card.

3. Candidates need to provide their following details-:

Registration No. /Roll No.

DOB/Password

Captcha Code(if specified)

4. After providing their details appropriately candidates will be able to download their RSMSSB Forest Guard Admit Card.

5. Candidates can also download their Admit Card from official site of the RSMSSB- rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in