NVS Admit Card 2022: Here's how to Download

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS)- Principal, TGT, PGT & Other Posts | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti - Principal, TGT, PGT & Other Posts

About NVS Admit Card 2022:

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has invited applications for the recruitment of 1,616 Principal, TGT, PGT & Other Posts under the NVS Principal, TGT, PGT & Other Posts Recruitment 2022 in July-2022. NVS is going to organize the NVS Principal, TGT, PGT Post Exam from 28 November 2022 To 01 December 2022.

IMPORTANT DATES:

Date of Examination – 28 November 2022 To 01 December 2022

VACANCY DETAILS:

Exam Name – NVS Principal, TGT, PGT Recruitment 2022

No of Vacancy – 1,616 Posts

STATUS OF ADMIT CARD:

Available Soon

MODE OF EXAMINATION:

Written Examination

Details of NVS Principal, TGT, PGT Admit Card 2022:

NVS has released the NVS Principal, TGT, PGT & Other Posts Exam Date 2022 & the admit card will be released soon. Candidates may download their NVS Principal, TGT, PGT Admit Card 2022 from the official page. For getting more information regarding NVS TGT, PGT Admit Card 2022, candidates need to maintain a frequent check on the Portal.

NVS Principal, TGT, PGT Admit Card 2022:

As per the official news, the organization has uploaded the NVS TGT, PGT Exam Date while the admit card for the aforesaid examination will be available soon. Applied candidates will be able to check and download their NVS Non Teaching Posts Admit Card 2022 online by using their login details, as the admit card are available on official web portal- navodaya.gov.in

Before proceeding for the exam, you must be aware of the NVS TGT, PGT syllabus, NVS TGT, PGT Posts exam pattern & NVS TGT, PGT practice paper. So, here we have provided the application status, exam date / admit card download link.

Candidates can download their NVS Principal, TGT, PGT Admit Card 2022 from the official website- navodaya.gov.in

Instructions for Downloading the NVS Principal, TGT, PGT Admit Card 2022:

1. In order to download their NVS Principal, TGT, PGT Admit Card 2022, Candidates need to go to the important link section provided below.

2. After getting the link candidates need to click it for downloading their NVS Principal, TGT, PGT Admit Card.

3. Candidates will be redirected to Login Page, Here they have to provide their following details-:

Registration No. / Login ID / Roll No.

Password / DOB

Verification Code (if specified)

4. After providing their details appropriately candidates will be able to download their NVS Principal, TGT, PGT Admit Card.

5. Candidates can also download their Admit Card from official site of the NVS- navodaya.gov.in