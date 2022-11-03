e-Paper Get App
JIPMER Nursing Officer Recruitment 2022: Here's how to Apply

Online registration process for JIPMER Nursing Officer Recruitment 2022 will start from 07 November 2022. Tentatively, there will be 433 vacancies to be issued

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 03, 2022, 04:06 PM IST
article-image
Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research– Nursing Officer | Image Credit: Stephanie McGehee/ REUTERS
Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research

About the vacancy details for JIPMER Nursing Officer Recruitment 2022:

Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research, JIPMER are going to published notification for the recruitment of Nursing Officer Posts on the official website of the JIPMER very soon. Online registration process for JIPMER Nursing Officer Recruitment 2022 will start from 07 November 2022. Tentatively, there will be 433 vacancies to be issued in the JIPMER Nursing Officer Recruitment 2022 for Nursing Officer Posts.

Candidates must check the complete details for JIPMER Nursing Officer Recruitment 2022 which has given below. [Advt. No. Admin-I/ DR/1(3)/ 2022]

IMPORTANT DATES:

• Starting Date – 07 November 2022

• Last Date – 01 December 2022

• Last Date Fee Payment – 01 December 2022

• Admit Card – Available Soon

• Exam Date – Available Soon

APPLICATION FEE:

• General / OBC / EWS – Rs. 1500/-

• SC / ST – Rs. 1200/-

• PH – Exempted

Payment will be made through Debit Card/Credit Card/Net banking/E Challan

JOB LOCATION:

Puducherry

AGE LIMIT (Tentative):

(As on 01/December/2022)

Maximum – 35 Years

Age Relaxation (Upper Age Limit)-

As per rules

Number of post- 433 Post

Post Name – Nursing Officer

Category Wise Vacancy Details

General – 175 Posts

EWS – 43 Posts

OBC – 116 Posts

SC – 66 Posts

ST – 33 Posts

Pay Scale – As per rules

MODE OF SELECTION:

Online / Written Exam and Interview

Educational Qualification for JIPMER Nursing Officer Recruitment 2022 (Tentative):

Candidate who have B.Sc.(Hons.) Nursing / B.Sc. Nursing from an Indian Nursing Council / State Nursing Council recognized Institute or University will be eligible for this recruitment.

Instructions to Apply for JIPMER Nursing Officer Recruitment 2022:

Candidates can apply through the official website of the JIPMER before 01 December 2022- jipmer.edu.in

Requisites of Online Application (Scanned):

Photograph

Signature

