JIPMER Nursing Officer Recruitment 2022: Here's how to Apply

Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research
About the vacancy details for JIPMER Nursing Officer Recruitment 2022:
Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research, JIPMER are going to published notification for the recruitment of Nursing Officer Posts on the official website of the JIPMER very soon. Online registration process for JIPMER Nursing Officer Recruitment 2022 will start from 07 November 2022. Tentatively, there will be 433 vacancies to be issued in the JIPMER Nursing Officer Recruitment 2022 for Nursing Officer Posts.
Candidates must check the complete details for JIPMER Nursing Officer Recruitment 2022 which has given below. [Advt. No. Admin-I/ DR/1(3)/ 2022]
IMPORTANT DATES:
• Starting Date – 07 November 2022
• Last Date – 01 December 2022
• Last Date Fee Payment – 01 December 2022
• Admit Card – Available Soon
• Exam Date – Available Soon
APPLICATION FEE:
• General / OBC / EWS – Rs. 1500/-
• SC / ST – Rs. 1200/-
• PH – Exempted
Payment will be made through Debit Card/Credit Card/Net banking/E Challan
JOB LOCATION:
Puducherry
AGE LIMIT (Tentative):
(As on 01/December/2022)
Maximum – 35 Years
Age Relaxation (Upper Age Limit)-
As per rules
Number of post- 433 Post
Post Name – Nursing Officer
Category Wise Vacancy Details
General – 175 Posts
EWS – 43 Posts
OBC – 116 Posts
SC – 66 Posts
ST – 33 Posts
Pay Scale – As per rules
MODE OF SELECTION:
Online / Written Exam and Interview
Educational Qualification for JIPMER Nursing Officer Recruitment 2022 (Tentative):
Candidate who have B.Sc.(Hons.) Nursing / B.Sc. Nursing from an Indian Nursing Council / State Nursing Council recognized Institute or University will be eligible for this recruitment.
Instructions to Apply for JIPMER Nursing Officer Recruitment 2022:
Candidates can apply through the official website of the JIPMER before 01 December 2022- jipmer.edu.in
Requisites of Online Application (Scanned):
Photograph
Signature