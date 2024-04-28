Ministry of Home Affairs Recruitment 2024: Notification Released for 80+ Vacancies

Representative Image

The Ministry of Home Affairs has announced a golden opportunity for aspiring candidates by inviting applications for the post of Assistant Commandants (GD) in CAPFs through Limited Departmental Competitive Examination-2023. With 89 vacancies up for grabs across various forces, candidates have a chance to embark on a promising career path in the prestigious Central Armed Police Forces.

According to the official notification of the Ministry of Home Affairs Recruitment 2024, candidates selected for these positions will receive a consolidated remuneration in the Pay Level-10 in the 7th CPC Pay Matrix. Additionally, they will be entitled to extra benefits and allowances as per committee regulations.

Eligible candidates must possess a Graduation degree from a recognized University to apply for these coveted positions. The maximum age limit for applying is set at 35 years, as per the Ministry's guidelines.

Selection for these posts will be conducted through a rigorous process, including Written Examination, Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Medical Examination, Interview, and Personality Test. Successful candidates will undergo training on a probationary basis for an initial period of 02 years.

Interested candidates are required to apply offline by submitting duly filled applications along with relevant documents to the specified address mentioned below the official notification. It's imperative to ensure all documents are attached as per the committee's instructions.

Post Name and Vacancies:

As per the Ministry's notification, there are a total of 89 vacancies available for the post of Assistant Commandant (GD) in CAPFs through the Limited Departmental Competitive Examination-2023. Vacancies are distributed across various forces and categories.

Age Limit:

Candidates applying for the LDCE opportunity must not exceed 35 years of age, as per the Ministry's formal announcement.

Qualification:

Applicants should possess a Graduation degree from a recognized University, as applicable to Assistant Commandant (Direct Entry).

Salary:

Selected candidates will receive a consolidated remuneration in the 7th CPC Pay Matric Level-10, along with additional allowances as per rules.

Application Process:

Interested and eligible candidates can download the application form from the official website of the Ministry of Home Affairs. Applications, along with supporting documents, must be sent to the specified address mentioned in the official notification before the deadline.

The last date for submission of applications is 21.05.2024.