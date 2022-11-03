BPSC Assistant Engineer Admit Card 2022: Here's how to Download

Bihar Public Service Commission- Assistant Engineer (Civil/Electrical) | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

Bihar Public Service Commission

About the BPSC Assistant Engineer Admit Card 2021:

Bihar Public Service Commission has invited applications for the Assistant Engineer Posts .under the Advertisement No. 01 & 02/2019 , 03 & 04/2019. There are a total of175 Posts for recruitment of Assistant Engineer.

IMPORTANT DATES:

Date of Examination –

For Advt. No. (01/2019) – 12 – 13 March- 2022

For Advt. No. (02, 03, 04/2019) – 26 – 27 March- 2021

VACANCY DETAILS:

Exam Name – BPSC Assistant Engineer (Civil/Electrical), Recruitment 2019

No of Vacancy –

BPSC AE 01&02/2019 – 147 Posts

BPSC AE 03&04/2019 – 28 Posts

STATUS OF ADMIT CARD:

Available Soon

MODE OF EXAMINATION:

Written Examination

Details of the BPSC Assistant Engineer Admit Card 2021:

BPSC has notified for the Examination for Assistant Engineer Posts it will be going to be held on 24 to 28 , September 2021 respectively.

Bihar Public Service Commission has announced the Exam Dates for the Post Assistant Engineer. The Board will soon announce the Admit Card notification. Candidates need to check the Portal frequently for getting the Admit card notification.

Candidates have to provide their valid Credentials for downloading their BPSC AE Admit Card. After getting the Admit Card notification candidates are suggested to download their Admit Card as soon as possible.

Candidates are suggested to download their Admit Card from the official website- bpsc.bih.nic.in

Instructions for Downloading the BPSC Assistant Engineer Admit Card 2021:

1. In order to download the Admit Card, check the Important Links section

2. From this section, click on Download Admit Card link

3. After that, the candidates will be redirected to the Login page.

4. In this page, candidates have to enter the following details:

User ID

Password

Captcha Code

5. Once the Admit Card is displayed on the screen , the candidates have to click on the Print button

6. Candidates can also download the admit card from the official website of BPSC- bpsc.bih.nic.in