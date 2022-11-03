Maharashtra Rozgar Mela 2022: Recruitment for 75,000 posts begins, Appointment letters to 2,000 people given

PM Narendra Modi addressing the Rozgar Mela 2022 | Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai: The government has decided to provide 75,000 jobs in a year in Maharashtra. It started today. 2,000 people were given appointment letters. These numbers will continue to grow. But do not think of this as a last attempt or last chance, do not go to the court and block the place or bring a stay, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis appealed.

Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis governments in the state have decided to provide 75,000 jobs in Maharashtra in a year. The Mahasankalp Rozgar Mela began today in the presence of the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister. Two thousand people were given appointment letters today.

Devendra Fadnavis said, "The state government has started providing employment to the youth of the state. The Central Government will provide 10 lakh jobs in its central departments. The state should also provide employment to young women in their state. Maharashtra has become the first state after the suggestion made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi".

75,000 seats to be filled in Maharashtra (Maharashtra Jobs)

On the occasion of the 75th Anniversary of The Independence of the country, the Government of Maharashtra will fill up 75,000 seats. Devendra Fadnavis said that the government is determined to end the undeclared ban on government jobs.

Recruitment of 18,000 Posts (Maharashtra Police Job)

In the coming days, we are advertising for 18,500 police recruitments. We are also going to fill up some posts in the rural development department. Government jobs should be made transparent. The scam that was seen in the past will not happen. Devendra Fadnavis said that we have decided that best agencies in the country should be given work.

15,000 start-ups in Maharashtra (Maharashtra Startup Plans)

Out of 80,000 start-ups in the country, 15,000 start-ups are in Maharashtra. The employers want to create self-employment. The state's startup policy has been formulated. Fadnavis said he was providing finance to create and expand the start-up.

Appointment by two major companies

Two major companies/ agencies have been appointed for the recruitment process. TCS and IBPS companies have been appointed. The test will be taken soon. The Government has given instructions that everything should be verified first. Devendra Fadnavis urged that the recruitment has been done in a transparent manner without any court cases.

Devendra Fadnavis said that he has decided to organise the Rozgar Mahamela and that it's decided to fill 75,000 seats in a year. They planned to do a small recruitment process. There should be no mistakes and should be conducted in a transparent manner.

"This is the beginning of a mega rally of 75,000 jobs. We are going to recruit this in a good way in the coming days", said Fadnavis.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar, Women and Child Development Minister Mangalprabhat Lodha, Industries Minister Uday Samant, Public Works Minister Ravindra Chavan, Agriculture Minister Abdul Sattar, Excise Minister Shambhuraje Desai and key officials were present at the Mega Sankalp programme to provide 75,000 jobs in a year.

