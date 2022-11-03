OSSC Group B, C Recruitment 2022: Here's how to Apply

Odisha Staff Selection Commission
About the OSSC Recruitment 2022:
Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has announced multiple group B ad C vacancies for ‘Combined Technical Services’ and ‘Combined Graduate Level’ services in the state. The application process for these posts will begin on November 11 on ossc.gov.in.Syllabus and detailed notification for all posts are available on the official website- ossc.gov.in
These two recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 2,168 vacancies in various departments. Here are more details about these posts.
IMPORTANT DATES:
Date of Application– November 11
VACANCY DETAILS:
Exam Name – ‘Combined Technical Services’ and ‘Combined Graduate Level’ services
No of Vacancy – 2,168
AGE LIMIT:
21-38 years as on January 1, 2022, with relaxation for reserved categories.
STATUS OF ADMIT CARD:
Available Soon
Details of the OSSC recruitment 2022:
Combined graduate level exam for group B, C posts
Assistant CT and GST officer: 107 posts
Auditor in various directorates: 220 posts
Gram Panchayat Extension Officer: 87 posts
Handicrafts Promotion Officer: 48 posts
Inspector of Cooperative Societies under various directorates: 72 posts
Inspector of Supplies: 110 posts
Junior Correctional Officer: 20 posts
Junior Employment Officer: 26 posts
Small Savings & Financial Inclusion Officer: 9 posts
Junior Assistant in various offices, directorates: 193 posts
Junior Clerk: 51 posts
Combined Technical Services exam for group B posts
Junior Engineer (Civil): 1,008 posts
Assistant Training Officer: 217 posts
Instructions to Apply for the OSSC Recruitment 2022:
Candidates can apply through the official site of the OSSC via ossc.gov.in.
Candidates are requested to read the official notification before applying for the posts. The notification is available on ossc.gov.in.
