RMLIMS Lucknow Recruitment 2022: Here's how to Apply

Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences Lucknow- Lower Division Assistant LDA, Sister Grade-II, Librarian Grade-3, Storekeeper cum Purchase Assistant, Stenographer & Various Other Posts | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences Lucknow

Vacancy Details for RMLIMS Lucknow Recruitment 2022:

Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow has invited online applications for the recruitment of Lower Division Assistant LDA, Sister Grade-II, Librarian Grade-3, Storekeeper cum Purchase Assistant, Stenographer & Various Other Posts on the official website of the DRMLIMS recently. Online registration process for RML IMS Lucknow Recruitment 2022 has started from 28 October 2022.

There is total of 520 vacancies has been issued in the RML IMS Lucknow Recruitment 2022 for Various Posts. Candidates must check the complete details for RML IMS Lucknow Recruitment 2022 which has given below.

IMPORTANT DATES:

• Application Starting Date – 28 October 2022

• Application Last Date – 27 November 2022

• Fee Payment Last Date – 27 November 2022

• Admit Card – Available Soon

• Tentative Exam Date – Available Soon

APPLICATION FEE:

• General / EWS / OBC Rs.1,180/-

• SC / ST – Rs.700/-

• PH – No Fee

Payment will be made through SBI Net Banking/Credit Card/Debit Card/E Challan

JOB LOCATION:

Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh

AGE LIMIT:

(Age as on 27/November/2022)

Minimum Age : 18 Years.

Maximum Age : 40 Years

Age Relaxation (Upper Age Limit) – As per Rules

Number of post – 520 Posts

Post Name – Lower Division Assistant LDA, Sister Grade-II, Librarian Grade-3, Storekeeper cum Purchase Assistant, Stenographer & Various Other Posts

Category Wise Vacancy Distribution –

Lower Division Assistant LDA – 39 Posts

Sister Grade-II – 431 Posts

Librarian Grade-3 – 04 Posts

Storekeeper cum Purchase Assistant – 21 Posts

Medical Record Technician – 10 Posts

Scientist A (Radiation Oncology) – 01 Posts

Scientist A (Research Officer) – 01 Posts

Veterinary Officer – 01 Posts

Scientist – B (Nuclear Medicine) – 01 Posts

Assistant Dietician – 01 Posts

Junior Engineer (Electrical) – 01 Posts

Pharmacist Grade 3 – 03 Posts

Statistical Assistant – 01 Posts

Stenographer – 01 Posts

General Duty Medical Causality Medical Officer – 02 Posts

General Duty Medical Officer – 02 Posts

Pay Scale – As per rules

MODE OF SELECTION:

Written Test & Interview

Educational Qualification for RMLIMS Lucknow Recruitment 2022:

Lower Division Assistant LDA – Candidates who have Bachelor Degree with 1 Year Experience. Hindi Typing 35 WPM and English 40 WPM will be eligible for this recruitment.

Sister Grade II – Candidates who have Bachelor Degree in Science B.SC in Nursing OR Diploma in General Nursing Midwifery and 2 Year Experience with Registeration in Nursing Council will be eligible for this recruitment.

Librarian Grade 3 – Candidates who have Bachelor Degree in Science with Library Science and 2 Year Experience. Typing Speed 30 & 25 WPM English / Hindi will be eligible for this recruitment.

Storekeeper cum Purchase Assistant – Candidates who have Bachelor Degree in Science / Commerce with 55% Marks with Diploma in Material Management and 2 Year Experience will be eligible for this recruitment.

Medical Record Technician – Candidates who have Graduate Degree / Diploma in Medical Record Technology will be eligible for this recruitment.

Scientist A (Radiation Oncology) – Candidates who have M.Sc in Medical Physics OR M.SC in Physics with Diploma in Radiological / Medical Physics with 2 Year Experience will be eligible for this recruitment.

Scientist A (Research Officer) – Candidates who have M.Sc., PhD. in Science from Any Recognized University in India will be eligible for this recruitment.

Veterinary Officer – Candidates who have Bachelor Degree in Veterinary Science & Animal Husbandry with Registration in Council will be eligible for this recruitment.

Scientist – B (Nuclear Medicine) – Candidates who have Post M.SC Diploma / PG Degree in Radiological Physics / Medical Physics will be eligible for this recruitment.

Assistant Dietician – Candidates who have Master Degree M.Sc in Food & Nutrition with 2 Year Experience will be eligible for this recruitment.

Junior Engineer (Electrical) – Candidates who have Diploma in Electrical Engineering with 2 Year Experience will be eligible for this recruitment.

Pharmacist Grade 3 – Candidates who have Diploma in Pharmacy with 3 Year Experience will be eligible for this recruitment.

Statistical Assistant – Candidates who have Master Degree M.SC in Mathematics / Statics or Statistical Mathematics will be eligible for this recruitment.

Stenographer – Candidates who have Bachelor Degree with 55% Marks with Stenographer 80 WPM in Hindi & English and English Typing 40 WPM and HIndi 35 WPM will be eligible for this recruitment.

General Duty Medical Causality Medical Officer – Candidates who have MBBS Degree with 3 Year Experience will be eligible for this recruitment.

General Duty Medical Officer – Candidates who have MBBS Degree with 3 Year Experience will be eligible for this recruitment.

Instructions to Apply for RMLIMS Lucknow Recruitment 2022:

1. Candidates can apply through the official site of the DRMLIMS Lucknow before 27 November 2022.

2. Requisites of Online Application (Scanned & in JPEG Format)-:

Photograph Image

Signature Image

3. Hand Written Self Declaration