RMLIMS Lucknow Recruitment 2022: Here's how to Apply

Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences Lucknow
Vacancy Details for RMLIMS Lucknow Recruitment 2022:
Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences, Lucknow has invited online applications for the recruitment of Lower Division Assistant LDA, Sister Grade-II, Librarian Grade-3, Storekeeper cum Purchase Assistant, Stenographer & Various Other Posts on the official website of the DRMLIMS recently. Online registration process for RML IMS Lucknow Recruitment 2022 has started from 28 October 2022.
There is total of 520 vacancies has been issued in the RML IMS Lucknow Recruitment 2022 for Various Posts. Candidates must check the complete details for RML IMS Lucknow Recruitment 2022 which has given below.
IMPORTANT DATES:
• Application Starting Date – 28 October 2022
• Application Last Date – 27 November 2022
• Fee Payment Last Date – 27 November 2022
• Admit Card – Available Soon
• Tentative Exam Date – Available Soon
APPLICATION FEE:
• General / EWS / OBC Rs.1,180/-
• SC / ST – Rs.700/-
• PH – No Fee
Payment will be made through SBI Net Banking/Credit Card/Debit Card/E Challan
JOB LOCATION:
Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh
AGE LIMIT:
(Age as on 27/November/2022)
Minimum Age : 18 Years.
Maximum Age : 40 Years
Age Relaxation (Upper Age Limit) – As per Rules
Number of post – 520 Posts
Post Name – Lower Division Assistant LDA, Sister Grade-II, Librarian Grade-3, Storekeeper cum Purchase Assistant, Stenographer & Various Other Posts
Category Wise Vacancy Distribution –
Lower Division Assistant LDA – 39 Posts
Sister Grade-II – 431 Posts
Librarian Grade-3 – 04 Posts
Storekeeper cum Purchase Assistant – 21 Posts
Medical Record Technician – 10 Posts
Scientist A (Radiation Oncology) – 01 Posts
Scientist A (Research Officer) – 01 Posts
Veterinary Officer – 01 Posts
Scientist – B (Nuclear Medicine) – 01 Posts
Assistant Dietician – 01 Posts
Junior Engineer (Electrical) – 01 Posts
Pharmacist Grade 3 – 03 Posts
Statistical Assistant – 01 Posts
Stenographer – 01 Posts
General Duty Medical Causality Medical Officer – 02 Posts
General Duty Medical Officer – 02 Posts
Pay Scale – As per rules
MODE OF SELECTION:
Written Test & Interview
Educational Qualification for RMLIMS Lucknow Recruitment 2022:
Lower Division Assistant LDA – Candidates who have Bachelor Degree with 1 Year Experience. Hindi Typing 35 WPM and English 40 WPM will be eligible for this recruitment.
Sister Grade II – Candidates who have Bachelor Degree in Science B.SC in Nursing OR Diploma in General Nursing Midwifery and 2 Year Experience with Registeration in Nursing Council will be eligible for this recruitment.
Librarian Grade 3 – Candidates who have Bachelor Degree in Science with Library Science and 2 Year Experience. Typing Speed 30 & 25 WPM English / Hindi will be eligible for this recruitment.
Storekeeper cum Purchase Assistant – Candidates who have Bachelor Degree in Science / Commerce with 55% Marks with Diploma in Material Management and 2 Year Experience will be eligible for this recruitment.
Medical Record Technician – Candidates who have Graduate Degree / Diploma in Medical Record Technology will be eligible for this recruitment.
Scientist A (Radiation Oncology) – Candidates who have M.Sc in Medical Physics OR M.SC in Physics with Diploma in Radiological / Medical Physics with 2 Year Experience will be eligible for this recruitment.
Scientist A (Research Officer) – Candidates who have M.Sc., PhD. in Science from Any Recognized University in India will be eligible for this recruitment.
Veterinary Officer – Candidates who have Bachelor Degree in Veterinary Science & Animal Husbandry with Registration in Council will be eligible for this recruitment.
Scientist – B (Nuclear Medicine) – Candidates who have Post M.SC Diploma / PG Degree in Radiological Physics / Medical Physics will be eligible for this recruitment.
Assistant Dietician – Candidates who have Master Degree M.Sc in Food & Nutrition with 2 Year Experience will be eligible for this recruitment.
Junior Engineer (Electrical) – Candidates who have Diploma in Electrical Engineering with 2 Year Experience will be eligible for this recruitment.
Pharmacist Grade 3 – Candidates who have Diploma in Pharmacy with 3 Year Experience will be eligible for this recruitment.
Statistical Assistant – Candidates who have Master Degree M.SC in Mathematics / Statics or Statistical Mathematics will be eligible for this recruitment.
Stenographer – Candidates who have Bachelor Degree with 55% Marks with Stenographer 80 WPM in Hindi & English and English Typing 40 WPM and HIndi 35 WPM will be eligible for this recruitment.
General Duty Medical Causality Medical Officer – Candidates who have MBBS Degree with 3 Year Experience will be eligible for this recruitment.
General Duty Medical Officer – Candidates who have MBBS Degree with 3 Year Experience will be eligible for this recruitment.
Instructions to Apply for RMLIMS Lucknow Recruitment 2022:
1. Candidates can apply through the official site of the DRMLIMS Lucknow before 27 November 2022.
2. Requisites of Online Application (Scanned & in JPEG Format)-:
Photograph Image
Signature Image
3. Hand Written Self Declaration
