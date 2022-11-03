RVSY 2022, Registration starts on November 4: Check details Here

Department of Education, Rajasthan recruitment application begins tomorrow on November 4, 2022. | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative

Rajasthan Vidya Sambal Yojana-Department of Education, Rajasthan

About the Rajasthan Vidya Sambal Yojana 2022:

Department of Education, Rajasthan will begin the registration process for Rajasthan Vidya Sambal Yojana 2022 tomorrow, November 4, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for the yojana can check the official website at Department of Education, Rajasthan at education.rajasthan.gov.in.

The registration process will begin on November 4 and will end on November 7, 2022. The recruitment will be done to fill Guest Faculty posts at various state Sanskrit schools. The recruitment drive will fill faculty members for various levels- Lecturer, Senior Teacher, Teacher Level-2, Teacher Level-1, Laboratory Assistant and Physical Education Teacher.

IMPORTANT DATES:

Application starts– November 4

Application ends– November 7

VACANCY DETAILS:

Exam Name – Lecturer, Senior Teacher, Teacher Level-2, Teacher Level-1, Laboratory Assistant and Physical Education Teacher.

AGE LIMIT:

21-38 years as on January 1, 2022, with relaxation for reserved categories.

STATUS OF ADMIT CARD:

Available Soon

Instructions to to apply for Rajasthan Vidya Sambal Yojana 2022:

1. Visit the official website of Department of Education, Rajasthan at education.rajasthan.gov.in.

2. Click on recruitment section and a new page will open.

3. Click on Rajasthan Vidya Sambal Yojana 2022 link available on the page.

4. Enter the login details and fill in the application form.

5. Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.

6. Your application has been submitted.

7. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.