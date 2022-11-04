Indian Airforce Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2022: Here's how to Apply

Ministry of Defence, Agniveer- Only For Unmarried Male Candidates [Airforce Agniveers Vayu Intake 01/2023] | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

Ministry of Defence, India- Only For Unmarried Male Candidates

About the vacancy details for Indian Airforce Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2022:

Indian Airforce are are going to release the official notification for the Airforce Agniveer Recruitment 2022 on 07 November 2022. For which the Indian Airforce Agniveer Vayu Intake 01/2023 in the Air Force will now be conducted under this scheme. Online registration process for Indian Airforce Agniveer Recruitment 2022 will start from 07 November 2022. Candidates must check the complete details for Indian Airforce Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2022 which has given below.

IMPORTANT DATES:

• Notification Date – 07 November 2022

• Starting Date – 07 November 2022

• Last Date – 23 November 2022

• Fee Payment Last Date (Online / Offline) – 23 November 2022

• Exam Date – 18 – 24 January 2023

APPLICATION FEE:

• General / OBC / EWS – Rs.250/-

• SC / ST – Rs.250/-

Candidates can Pay their Exam Fee Through Debit Card / Credit Card / Net Banking.

JOB LOCATION:

All Over India

AGE LIMIT (Tentative):

Minimum – 17.5 Years

Maximum – 23 Years

Candidate should be born between 29/12/1999 to 29/06/2005

Age Relaxation – As per rules

Number of post – Available soon

Post Name – Indian Airforce Agniveer Vayu Intake 01/2023

Category Wise Vacancy Details –

Total Number of Posts – Available Soon

General – Available Soon

EWS – Available Soon

OBC – Available Soon

SC – Available Soon

ST – Available Soon

MODE OF SELECTION:

Online / Offline Examination and Physical Standard Test

Salary Scheme for Indian Airforce Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2022:

Every Agniveer will get 30 thousand months salary in the first year of recruitment. After that, Agniveer’s salary will increase to 33 thousand in the second year, 36.5 thousand in the third year and 40 thousand rupees in the fourth year. However, 30-30 percent will be deducted every year for the retirement package from their salary & it will be deposited in the Agniveer Corps Fund. On the other hand, Government will also put the same amount (deducted amount) in this fund. The Salary Scheme (figure) can also be viewed from the table mentioned below :

After 4 Year as Agniveer Service in Indian Airforce – Rs 11.71 Lakh as Seva Nidhi Package + Skill Gained Certificate will be provided to the Agniveer.

After 4 Year as Agniveer Service in Indian Airforce up to 25% candidates will be enrolled (reserved) in the regular cadre of the Indian Airforce.

Educational Qualification for Indian Airforce Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2022:

For Science Subject:

Candidates who have 10+2 Intermediate with Mathematics, Physics and English with Minimum 50% Marks. and 50% Marks in English. OR

Candidates who have 3 Year Diploma in Engineering (Mechanical/ Electrical/ Electronics/ Automobile/ Computer Science/ Instrumentation Technology/ Information Technology) with Minimum 50% Marks and 50% Marks in English in Diploma Course. OR

Candidates who have 2 Year Vocation Course with Non Vocational Subject Physics and Math from Any recognized Board with 50% Marks aggregate and 50% Marks in English.

For Other Than Science Subject:

Candidates who have 10+2 Intermediate with Minimum 50% Marks Aggregate and 50% Marks in English. OR

Candidates who have 2 Year Vocation Course with Minimum 50% Aggregate and 50% Marks in English.

Medical Standards for Indian Airforce Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2022:

Height :

Minimum : 152.5 CMS

Chest :

Expansion : 5 CMS

Benefits for Indian Airforce Agniveer Recruitment 2022:

The serve period under this recruitment is for 4 years.

Agniveer Candidates will get 10% reservation in recruitment of Assam Rifles, CAPF.

Other State Police Departments like Uttar Pradesh / Madhya Pradesh will also give preference to Agniveer Candidates in their police department recruitment.

Life Insurance cover of Rs. 48 Lakhs will be provided to the Agniveers for the duration of their engagement period as Agniveers in the Indian Airforce.

After the completion of the time period of their service a skill-set certificate will be given to Aginveer by the Indian Air Force.

Agniveers will get Annual 30 Days, Sick Leave on the basis of medical advice.

Instructions to Apply for Indian Airforce Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2022:

Candidates can apply through the official site of the Indian Airforce before the Last Date- joinindiannavy.gov.in

Requisites of Online Application –

1. Scanned Colour Passport Size Photograph in JPEG Format (20KB to 50KB)

2. Scanned Signature in JPEG Format (20KB to 50KB)