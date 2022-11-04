RRB Group D Results 2022: Here's how to Download

RRB Group D Results- Level I Posts | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

Group D Level I Posts

About Railway RRB Group D Result 2022:

Railway Recruitment Cell had invited applications for the recruitment of Group D Posts in Year 2019. And after a long gap of 3 years, Railway Recruitment Cell are conducting the examination from 17 August 2022 in phase wise manner i.e. Group D CBT Examination 2022. We have given below all the important points regarding the RRB Group D Result 2022 in this page which help the candidates to view / download their Result / Cut-off 2022.

IMPORTANT DATES:

CBT Exam Date –

Phase I – 17 August 2022 To 25 August 2022

Phase II – 26 August 2022 To 08 September 2022

Phase III – 08September 2022 To 19 September 2022

Phase IV – 19 September 2022 To 07 October 2022

Phase V – 06 October 2022 To 11 October 2022

ANSWER KEY RELEASE DATE:

14 October 2022

VACANCY DETAILS:

Post Name – Group D Level I Recruitment, 2019

Number of Vacancy – 1,03,769 Posts

STATUS OF RESULT:

Available Soon

TYPE OF EXAMINATON:

Computer Based Test

Details of RRB Group D Result 2022:

Now, Candidates who have appeared for the aforesaid recruitment examination eagerly waiting for their result & cut-off. The candidates don't have to wait for their result updates.

Cut-off of RRB Group D 2022:

The minimum marks you need to score for the selection of group D posts in the Indian Railway Exam is called the cut-off marks. Candidates who will qualify the CBT Examination will be called for the next process i.e. PET for which the candidates need to gain the marks as per the released cut-off (as per their category). The RRB Group D Cut Off Marks 2022 will also be released at the time of Railway Group D Result 2022.

Instructions for Downloading the RRB Group D Result 2022:

1. In order to download their RRB Group D Result 2022,candidates need to go to the important link provided- rrcb.gov.in

2. After getting the link candidates need to click it for downloading their RRB Group D Result 2022.

3. Candidates can check their Result / Cut-off by getting login themselves with the help of their registration number & password.

4. Candidates can also download their Result from Official Site of the RRB- rrcb.gov.in