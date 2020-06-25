New regimen at religious places after unlocking; Book to see the lord, follow all Covid norms

He added that the responsibility of ensuring the safety of devotees and following protocols of prevention of COVID-19 has been passed on to representative Father responsible for the church.

Wash, wear mask & sewa protocols : Unlock Gurudwaras

Gurudwaras are known to help the needy and playing the role of a saviour in many difficult times. Taking the time of lockdown and now unlocking, the Sikh community has taken an initiative to provide masks to every gurudwara visitor.

“A group of widows was hired to prepare masks for gurudwaras and we have 10,000 such masks prepared now,” Devender Singh Gandhi, community coordinator, said.

“Langar has not been allowed for people, so we have formulated a way in which it is would be safer to provide communal meals,” Gandhi said. He explained that every devotee would be required to carry a towel for washing up before and after the meal.

“The langar halls are being marked with arrows and pointers to ensure that there is enough social distancing between people while eating,” Gandhi said.